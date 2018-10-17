Report: Liverpool eyeing bid for Serie A striker in January

Gunjan Kochrekar FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 494 // 17 Oct 2018, 16:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What's the rumour?

According to reports from The Sun, the mighty reds from the red half of the Merseyside are chasing Napoli striker, Lorenzo Insigne.

The striker is currently rated at £58.5 million and deservedly so, as he continues his run of prolific performances week in week out for the Naples side.

Napoli would be looking to cash in on the 27-year-old, who has spent eight seasons at the club after rising through their youth academy early in his career.

The Italian striker has decent statistics for the Serie A previous year runner-ups, netting 116 times in his total 360 appearances for the senior side of the club. That averages to a goal every three games, which shows consistency the player has shown over the years.

In case you didn't know...

Insigne broke a lot of Red hearts a couple of weeks ago in the Champions League when he went head to head against the Liverpool side who are on the verge of landing him in England in coming January.

He scored a last-gasp winner in the 90th minute to seal a 1-0 victory for the Naples side. The game was a well fought one but was a game decided by the defences as both the sides were reluctant to concede until Insigne broke the deadlock in the last minute.

The Italian left Liverpool youth sensation Trent Alexander Arnold for dead several times throughout the game and was proving to be a nightmare for the Reds and he got his reward for the same in stoppage time.

The Heart of the Matter

Liverpool's German Head Coach Jurgen Klopp reportedly wants to add more firepower to his already fiery side which boasts a front three of Salah, Firmino and Mane which was arguably the most deadly attacking trio last season in the whole of Europe.

As Salah is looking a bit complacent as compared to last season and Firmino inconsistent with his performances, Klopp would love to have his options open by bringing Insigne to Anfield in January.

Liverpool are one of the top contenders for the Premier League with Champions Manchester City and Chelsea also in the mix for the title.

Liverpool are currently third behind City and Chelsea, but just on goal difference as all the three clubs having amassed 20 points from eight games.

Rumour Probability: 5/10

There is no doubt that Mohamed Salah would be able to replicate his last season's form this season, and if Liverpool were to play better than last season for winning the Premier League, they need serious options upfront. Insigne would add a lot of value to the squad.

Video

What's next?

Both Liverpool and Napoli face away trips in their domestic leagues, to Huddersfield and Udinese respectively.

As Liverpool's injury concerns growing with Van Dijk just fit for the game and Sane out injured, Napoli is a squad fully bolstered to take on Udinese as Carlo Ancelotti's side look to dethrone Juventus by winning the Scudetto this season.