Report: Manchester City to sign Premier League star in record-breaking deal

Manchester City wanted a dynamic full-back, akin to Dani Alves and Philipp Lahm, and they seem to have found the perfect player.

Pep gets what he wants - a marauding fullback

What's the story?

Manchester City have agreed a fee with Tottenham Hotspur for full-back Kyle Walker. A report from Sky Sports reveals that the Sky Blues will pay a record fee in excess Â£50m for the right-back who has been a target of City boss Pep Guardiola for quite some time now. For the fee being reported, Walker will become the most expensive defender all time, eclipsing David Luiz who moved to Paris-Saint Germain for Â£50m.

City are in dire need of full-backs after letting go of Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna a few weeks ago. After a season that saw them huff and puff at various stages, Guardiola is on the look out for younger players who can hit the ground running.

In case you didn't know...

Walker joined Tottenham from Sheffield United in 2009 and was sent out on loan for a couple of years before finally establishing himself as the first choice full-back. He has done well under Mauricio Pochettino but towards the fag end of last season, he fell out with the Argentine gaffer over fitness issues.

Pochettino preferred using Kieran Trippier who did a commendable job but Walker didn't take his relegation to the bench kindly. Since then, there have been quite a few reports of the marauding defender wanting to leave North London for regular first team football.

The heart of the matter

Clearly, Manchester City are going for quality over quantity this summer. Having completed big money deals for Bernardo Silva and Ederson this summer, expect the club to now focus on the defensive side of the team.

City's defence didn't live up to the expectations as John Stones had a tough debut season while the likes of Zabaleta and Clichy struggled to cope with Guardiola's demanding style of play. Someone like Walker, who is not only young but has adopted to an equally sapping style of play under Pochettino, could instantly transform the team's balance on the right.

Video

Author's take

At Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Guardiola had quality full-backs who could link up with the attack and at the same time, do a commendable job while defending. He didn't have the provision for the same at the Etihad in his first season, so it's no surprise to see the club spending big money to ensure the Spaniard gets what he wants for the team to challenge for major honours next season.