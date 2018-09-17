Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Report: Manchester United defender ready to quit amid Arsenal and Tottenham interest

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Rumors
1.33K   //    17 Sep 2018, 22:10 IST


Image result for lindelof and bailly
Eric Bailly wants to quit Old Trafford.

What's the story?

According to the Mirror, Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly is considering quitting the Red Devils and move elsewhere once the January transfer market opens.

It's believed that Bailly is frustrated with his less playing time and Mourinho's considerable lack of faith on the Ivory Coast centre back. Both Tottenham and Arsenal are tipped to move for the 24-year-old if he decides to make a switch from Old Trafford.

Mauricio Pochettino knows Bailly well beforehand during his time in LaLiga and would love to bring him to Tottenham.

In case you didn't know

Bailly was Mourinho's one of four signings in his first season at United. The Ivory Coast international was bought to Old Trafford from Villarreal at a reported transfer fee of £30milllion. There was a lot of buzz around the arrival of Eric Bailly with the expectation that he will provide the missing stability in the fragile United back four.

He won Manchester United's Player of Month award in August 2016, and since his injury, he has not been the same performer as before. Eric signed on a four year deal with an option of an additional two. He is into his third season and still has one more left in his contract.

The heart of the matter

Despite the impressive start to his United career, Eric Bailly somehow failed to live up to the promise after his injury. He gets the blame for his rash decision making and a casual approach to the game. 

After the 3-2 defeat against Brighton, Mourinho heavily criticised him for his performance and didn't even include him in the matchday against Spurs. Being regarded as one of the best defenders, Bailly has to make a decision if he is frozen out by Mourinho. 

Rumour probability: 5/10

The Mirror is a reliable source, and it is quite evident that Bailly is out of favor at United, but neither the player nor the manager has made any such comments directly in front of the media which makes this rumor hard to believe for the time being.

Video


What's next?

The defensive situation at Old Trafford is a bit shaky at the moment, and there are no places for granted in that back four for United. Bailly will have ample opportunities to prove himself, but he needs to keep patience and work hard just like Luke Shaw did after he was berated publicly by Mourinho in the previous season. But now he has made a strong comeback with a point to prove and has made his way back into Mourinho's good books. 

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Eric Bailly Arsenal Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
