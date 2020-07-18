Report: Manchester United, Real Madrid monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo

A host of clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus are all monitoring the situation of Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo according to SempreInter. The 21-year-old has recently received criticism from his manager, Paulo Fonseca for his 'attitude', after the Serie A game against Hellas Verona.

The former Inter Milan man, considered to be one of the brightest talents in the Serie A, reportedly wants to leave the club. The report suggests that Roma are looking at a fee in the region of €50 million.

“I wish I could thank each of the fans one by one for their support."



Nicolò Zaniolo is back, and focused on the future. 💪



More quotes ➡️ https://t.co/dkEeZeD5vw pic.twitter.com/NYoDoFgzDI — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 13, 2020

Nicolo Zaniolo made a great start to the season

Roma winger Nicolo Zaniolo is still looking to recover from the knee injury he suffered back in January. The Italian was one of Roma's best players earlier in the season scoring seven goals and proving three assists in just 20 starts for the club in the League and Europa League.

Nicolo Zaniolo for AS Roma in the Serie A

Paulo Fonseca has been easing the playier back into the side against the likes of Brescia and Hellas Verona. There was a bit of controversy in the game against Verona when Zaniolo was seen being shouted at by Gianluca Mancini which Fonseca alluded to in his post-match press conference, "He was absolutely right to do so, because Zaniolo must do more to help the team".

"He has to realise that when he comes off the bench, he has to help the team and I didn’t like his attitude today because he did not help the team. I am not satisfied with this attitude", he finished.

It is to be taken into account that these rumours of Zaniolo wanting to leave the club are after the last game against Verona. The Italian had arrived at Roma as a part of the transfer which took Radja Nainggolan to Inter back in 2018.

Zaniolo is officially back. His first goal for Roma since December 👏💪 #BresciaRoma pic.twitter.com/H23y5IW6Ic — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) July 11, 2020

Zaniolo can be a perfect pick for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has hinted that he is in the market for a forward, and Zaniolo could be a perfect signing for Manchester United as the Italy international can play a number of positions across the front-four. The Premier League giants have also been linked to a move for Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

Zaniolo is one of Manchester United's long term targets, with United reportedly scouting the forward before as well. Manchester United defender Chris Smalling has been playing on loan at Roma, with the Italian giants looking to make the deal a permanent one.

If a deal is to be agreed with the former Virtus Entella man, Manchester United might have the upper hand with Smalling being one of Roma's primary targets.