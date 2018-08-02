Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Report: Manchester United Target World Cup Star After Giving Up on Signing Harry Maguire

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Rumors
1.29K   //    02 Aug 2018, 16:27 IST

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final
Will Jose Mourinho get his wish at Manchester United?

What's the story?

Barcelona defender Yerry Mina has now become a Manchester United target, according to Sport. The centre-back came into the limelight at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with Colombia, leading the South American country to the knockout stages.

The Red Devils were initially looking to bring Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire to Old Trafford after his impressive performances last season with the Foxes and with England at the World Cup but Leicester are not willing to sell despite the price tag going up to £65m.

In case you didn't know...

Yerry Mina joined Barcelona in last season's winter transfer window for a fee in the region of £10.5m. However, he only made a handful of appearances as a backup to Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti in the Catalan club's central defence.

But Mina shot to fame with some Man-of-the-Match performances at the World Cup in Russia where he even scored three goals thanks to his supreme aerial presence in the box.

Heart of the Matter

Barcelona v Getafe - La Liga
Yerry Mina is strong in the air

With a deal for Maguire a no-go for United and the club frustrated in their attempts to sign Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur, Mina has become their next big target.

But with Everton also in the fray, the club have reportedly asked the 23-year-old Colombian to wait before putting pen to paper, as they deal with Barcelona to arrive at an amenable transfer fee.

This could even be a three-way transfer tug-of-war where Leicester could look to sign Mina from Barcelona if United are willing to meet their asking price for Maguire.

Rumour Rating/Probability: 8/10

Barcelona are looking to sell Mina, especially after signing Clement Lenglet for £32m from Sevilla. The report also states that the Camp Nou club could sell Mina for £35m - nearly half the fee Leicester expect United to pay for Maguire.

Mina represents the kind of centre-back signing who could thrive in the Premier League. His physicality and dominance in the air have already been on display in the past few months and he is comfortable on the ball for a player who stands at nearly 6 ft 5 in.

Follow Sportskeeda for all latest Manchester United transfer news, rumors, predictions and much more.

Video: Yerry Mina's highlights from 2018 so far

What's next?

Mina's arrival will represent a wonderful piece of business for United if they are willing to officially give up on their chase for Maguire or even Alderweireld. He is a much cheaper option and a mature player given his age.

The money saved on signing him can even be used to sign other reinforcements (possibly at left-back). It only depends on whether Jose Mourinho is convinced whether his lack of European experience will not be a hindrance in England.

Also read: Weakest Positions Top 6 Clubs Must Address before Deadline Day

Rohith Nair
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Raumdeuter in Bengaluru traffic living life a quarter tank at a time.
Fetching more content...
