Which area should each Top Six Premier League team strengthen?

The 2018/19 Premier League season gets underway a lot earlier than usual with the first game kicking off on 10 August. But this season is unlike any other.

For the first time, English clubs agreed to close the transfer window before the season kicked off and the summer transfer window slams shut on 9 August at 17:00 BST. This will mean three fewer weeks to get players into the club.

It is a huge change when clubs made a mad deadline day dash on 31 August to bring in players on deals that usually saw inflated transfer fees.

The top six will again go head-to-head in a season-long battle for Champions League spots but are all clubs ready with their squads for the new season? Some can certainly improve - but where?

#6 Arsenal: Wide Forward / Winger

Unai Emery will make his Premier League debut in the Arsenal dugout

A new manager and a new team of professionals at the club taking over the reins after Arsene Wenger's 22-year reign has already seen a number of changes. One particular change is the speed at which transfers have been concluded so far.

Senior players such as Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and Lucas Torreira have been signed while youngster Matteo Guendouzi has also secured a move.

Having already signed two strikers last season (Alexandre Lacazette last summer and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter), the squad looks nearly complete even after a number of departures such as Per Mertesacker, Jack Wilshere, and Santi Cazorla.

But the wide position is one place Emery must strengthen before the season begins. Danny Welbeck has failed to come good in recent seasons since his injury in 2016 (he has only 7 goals and 4 assists in the league in the last two seasons).

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi has also failed to nail down a starting spot but he is only 22. A more seasoned player he could learn from is required to compete in numerous competitions.

Unless Emery deploys a diamond formation with two strikers, Henrikh Mkhitaryan will most likely start on the right. Aubameyang's partnership with Lacazette seems to be flourishing and the Gabon striker is useful on the left. But he is best used as a centre-forward rather than a left winger.

