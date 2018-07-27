Reports: Chelsea ready to sell superstar for £62 million

Sarri means business

What's the rumour?

It looks like the Chelsea camp has seen better days. Quite a few players have already subtly (or maybe not) stated their intent to leave and if the new report from Sky Italia is to be believed, Chelsea are now resigned to losing Alvaro Morata to AC Milan and have slapped a £62 million price tag of the striker who joined their ranks just last summer.

In case you didn't know...

AC Milan, following Leonardo's appointment as the sporting director, have been trying to rope in some of the finest talents in Europe to get their club back on track.

Morata arrived at Chelsea last summer as their most expensive signing and got off to a great start. However, following an injury he picked up, his form faded and has cut a frustrated figure at Stamford Bridge. He eventually lost his place in the starting XI to Olivier Giroud who joined from Arsenal in January.

The heart of the matter

The Sky report suggests that the clubs are quite far apart in their valuation of the Spanish striker. While Chelsea want to gain a profit on Morata, AC Milan don't think that the 25-year-old striker who had a pretty forgettable campaign last time around is worth all that much money.

It has also been reported that Morata, who has earlier plied his trade in Italy with Juventus, wants to make a return to the Serie A.

Chelsea have now named their price and with Morata's camp agreeing to a move, it looks highly likely that a deal will materialize.

With Michy Batshuayi returning from loan and Olivier Giroud coming back from France as a World Cup winner, Chelsea wouldn't be too bothered about the prospect of losing Alvaro Morata.

Rumour rating/probability: 8/10

Sky Italia is pretty good when it comes to transfer news and this looks like a deal that's going to happen.

Video

What's next?

I still think it's too early for Alvaro Morata to give up on his time in the Premier League. He is a talented player and given the right kind of guidance, support and, most importantly, time, there is no reason why he won't flourish at Chelsea.

However, at the end of the day, he has to listen to his heart and if he thinks this is the best fit, he should go for it and move to Italy. AC Milan need some top players to relive the glory days of old anyway.