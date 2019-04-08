Real Madrid News: Karim Benzema to lineup alongside EPL superstars in an attack worth €240M next season

Real Madrid CF v SD Eibar - La Liga

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, Real Madrid have revised their plans to sign a new striker in the summer. Instead, the Los Blancos are planning to stick with Karim Benzema, who has stepped out of Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow since the Portuguese talisman joined Turin based club Juventus last summer.

The report suggests that the Los Blancos hierarchy is planning to sign EPL superstars Eden Hazard and Paul Pogba to support the Frenchman in next season's attack.

In case you didn't know..

Following the departure of their highest-ever goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, Los Merengues' forwards were under immense pressure to replicate the Portuguese's staggering numbers in front of goal. Benzema and Gareth Bale were being expected to step up in the absence of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner who guaranteed almost 50 goals, per season.

The latter failed miserably to step up and take the Portuguese's throne at the Bernabeu. However, Karim Benzema since has had a laudable campaign. The 31-year-old has scored 26 goals while setting up another 10 in the 48 appearances made so far. The Frenchman is only four goals shy of his best season at the Bernabeu, 2011-12 - when he racked up 32 goals.

With his goalscoring exploits this season, the former Lyon star has convinced Florentino Perez and Zidane that they won't find a better number nine than him.

The heart of the matter

According to the report, Zinedine Zidane has zeroed in on Benzema's backup in the loaned striker Raul de Tomas, who has found the back of the net 13 times this season, for Rayo Vallecano.

On the other hand, reports in Spain suggest that the Galacticos are close to the signing of Belgian talisman Eden Hazard. After securing the signing of the Chelsea star, the 13-time European champions will turn their attention towards World Cup winner Paul Pogba, who has recently admitted his desire to play for his compatriot Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid planning Pogba, Hazard, Benzema attackhttps://t.co/H2QFjTVnKQ — AS English (@English_AS) April 7, 2019

What's next?

Having scored 6 goals in his last 5 La Liga appearances, Karim Benzema will look to add more goals to his name as the Los Blancos face Leganes away from home next in the La Liga.

