×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Report: Zinedine Zidane in Turin

Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Rumors
2.05K   //    10 Mar 2019, 21:55 IST

Zinedine Zidane
Zinedine Zidane

There has been a ton of speculation over the future of Zinedine Zidane and whether he will be back coaching next season. He is unquestionably one of the most sought after managers on the planet at the moment with numerous European powerhouses being linked with the Frenchman.

On Sunday though, reports began to emerge out of Italy that the tactician is in Turin to meet with the Juventus brass over potentially taking over Massimiliano Allegri next season. While Allegri has won four consecutive domestic doubles and is well on the way to winning a fifth straight Scudetto with the Bianconeri, he has yet to lead the Italian giants to Champions League glory. The club signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer in hopes of ending their European drought.

According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, Zidane has been in Turin over the past few days and held meetings with club representatives to discuss the current situation at Juventus. It is believed that this will be Allegri's last season with Juventus despite the fact he has stated otherwise.

“I left after four years at Milan, this is my fifth year at Juventus and I hope to continue," said Allegri just a couple of weeks ago.

Even club management have stated on multiple occasions they are happy with their current coach and do not have any immediate plans of making any changes.

“There is an excellent rapport between the Coach and President, as with all the directors. Allegri met with the President, as he often does at this time of year, to discuss various things," said Juventus Vice-President Pavel Nedved earlier this month.

However, rumours continue to run rampant of Zidane taking over the bench next season and his former Juve teammate Amoruso certainly didn't help quiet the rumblings. He recently published a picture from their 2016 game of five-a-side football with two other Juventus legends Ciro Ferrara and Mark Iuliano on Instagram.

Juventus certainly face stiff competition though if they do want to secure the services of Zidane given how many top teams seem to be interested in the former Real Madrid coach.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo Zinedine Zidane Zinedine Zidane Real Madrid Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to reunite with Real Madrid ace playmaker
RELATED STORY
Report reveals how Cristiano Ronaldo revolutionized Serie A after his arrival
RELATED STORY
Reports: Zinedine Zidane has offers from four European giants
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Liverpool star Emre Can was more expensive than Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus in one aspect
RELATED STORY
Which club's manager should Zinedine Zidane become in the summer? 
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or winners 1990-2000: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
What if the Seven Deadly Sins were footballers?
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
10 Amazing records Cristiano Ronaldo set in 2018
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus to hold talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent regarding possible move for Marcelo
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 27
FT JUV UDI
4 - 1
 Juventus vs Udinese
FT PAR GEN
1 - 0
 Parma vs Genoa
FT CHI MIL
1 - 2
 Chievo vs Milan
FT BOL CAG
2 - 0
 Bologna vs Cagliari
FT SAM ATA
1 - 2
 Sampdoria vs Atalanta
FT INT SPA
2 - 0
 Internazionale vs SPAL
FT FRO TOR
1 - 2
 Frosinone vs Torino
FT SAS NAP
1 - 1
 Sassuolo vs Napoli
FT FIO LAZ
1 - 1
 Fiorentina vs Lazio
Tomorrow ROM EMP 01:00 AM Roma vs Empoli
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us