Report: Zinedine Zidane in Turin

There has been a ton of speculation over the future of Zinedine Zidane and whether he will be back coaching next season. He is unquestionably one of the most sought after managers on the planet at the moment with numerous European powerhouses being linked with the Frenchman.

On Sunday though, reports began to emerge out of Italy that the tactician is in Turin to meet with the Juventus brass over potentially taking over Massimiliano Allegri next season. While Allegri has won four consecutive domestic doubles and is well on the way to winning a fifth straight Scudetto with the Bianconeri, he has yet to lead the Italian giants to Champions League glory. The club signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer in hopes of ending their European drought.

According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, Zidane has been in Turin over the past few days and held meetings with club representatives to discuss the current situation at Juventus. It is believed that this will be Allegri's last season with Juventus despite the fact he has stated otherwise.

“I left after four years at Milan, this is my fifth year at Juventus and I hope to continue," said Allegri just a couple of weeks ago.

Even club management have stated on multiple occasions they are happy with their current coach and do not have any immediate plans of making any changes.

“There is an excellent rapport between the Coach and President, as with all the directors. Allegri met with the President, as he often does at this time of year, to discuss various things," said Juventus Vice-President Pavel Nedved earlier this month.

However, rumours continue to run rampant of Zidane taking over the bench next season and his former Juve teammate Amoruso certainly didn't help quiet the rumblings. He recently published a picture from their 2016 game of five-a-side football with two other Juventus legends Ciro Ferrara and Mark Iuliano on Instagram.

Juventus certainly face stiff competition though if they do want to secure the services of Zidane given how many top teams seem to be interested in the former Real Madrid coach.

