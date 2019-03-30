Report: Zinedine Zidane wants Serie A star if Raphael Varane leaves amid interest from Manchester United

What's the rumour?

According to Spanish media outlet, AS, Real Madrid is set to pursue Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly amid interest from Manchester United and Juventus.

The center-back tops the wish list of Zinedine Zidane in case Raphael Varane leaves.

In case you didn't know...

Koulibaly is widely considered as one of the best defenders in the world as the 27-year-old continues to be the backbone of Napoli's rearguard this season. Despite his defensive heroics, the centre-back has been a victim of racism in Italy.

Napoli are 2nd in the Serie A table, 15 points behind leaders Juventus and the Serie A side is still going strong in the Europa League. Thanks to a defense spearheaded by Koulibaly, they have only conceded 23 goals in 28 games in the Serie A- which is the 2nd least goals conceded among the top five.

As a result of his exploits, Koulibaly garnered wide interest top clubs in Europe but Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is adamant about the fact that Koulibaly will not leave next season.

"The big names will all remain, Napoli is not forced to sell and make capital gains. Also, Koulibaly? Absolutely, from here he does not move", said Ancelotti in a recent interview.

Koulibaly's current contract expires in 2023 but €150 million is his release clause if he tends to move before 2020.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are desperately looking alternative for their star defender, Raphael Varane, has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. Koulibaly seems to be the ideal replacement and Zinedine Zidane's number one priority if Varane leaves.

Zidane set to pursue Napoli's Koulibaly should Varane leave Madridhttps://t.co/DNZj1QI1Yk pic.twitter.com/P5xX3l9YWY — AS English (@English_AS) March 30, 2019

According to the report, Zidane has always been a fan of Koulibaly but he wants Varane to stay. If Varane decides to leave, Los Blancos will pursue Koulibaly but can expect a tough battle from Manchester United and Juventus.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Los Blancos are expected to spend heavily this summer as they look to recover from a disappointing season. AS remains a reliable outlet for Spanish clubs and it is likely that Varane's fee can be used to reinforce their squad with Koulibaly.

What's next?

Real Madrid will host Huesca next in LaLiga.

