×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Report: Zinedine Zidane wants Serie A star if Raphael Varane leaves amid interest from Manchester United

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
77   //    30 Mar 2019, 14:35 IST

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

What's the rumour?

According to Spanish media outlet, AS, Real Madrid is set to pursue Napoli star, Kalidou Koulibaly amid interest from Manchester United and Juventus.

The center-back tops the wish list of Zinedine Zidane in case Raphael Varane leaves.

In case you didn't know...

Koulibaly is widely considered as one of the best defenders in the world as the 27-year-old continues to be the backbone of Napoli's rearguard this season. Despite his defensive heroics, the centre-back has been a victim of racism in Italy.

Napoli are 2nd in the Serie A table, 15 points behind leaders Juventus and the Serie A side is still going strong in the Europa League. Thanks to a defense spearheaded by Koulibaly, they have only conceded 23 goals in 28 games in the Serie A- which is the 2nd least goals conceded among the top five.

As a result of his exploits, Koulibaly garnered wide interest top clubs in Europe but Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti is adamant about the fact that Koulibaly will not leave next season.

"The big names will all remain, Napoli is not forced to sell and make capital gains. Also, Koulibaly? Absolutely, from here he does not move", said Ancelotti in a recent interview.

Koulibaly's current contract expires in 2023 but €150 million is his release clause if he tends to move before 2020.

The heart of the matter

Real Madrid are desperately looking alternative for their star defender, Raphael Varane, has been linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu. Koulibaly seems to be the ideal replacement and Zinedine Zidane's number one priority if Varane leaves.

Advertisement

According to the report, Zidane has always been a fan of Koulibaly but he wants Varane to stay. If Varane decides to leave, Los Blancos will pursue Koulibaly but can expect a tough battle from Manchester United and Juventus.

Rumour rating: 6/10

Los Blancos are expected to spend heavily this summer as they look to recover from a disappointing season. AS remains a reliable outlet for Spanish clubs and it is likely that Varane's fee can be used to reinforce their squad with Koulibaly.

What's next?

Real Madrid will host Huesca next in LaLiga.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Serie A TIM 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Napoli Football Raphael Varane Kalidou Koulibaly Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
A hardcore Mohunbagan fan who loves Brazil and Real Madrid.
Report: Juventus eye a move for Real Madrid star amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich 
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Dybala + €60 million for Salah, Napoli star to replace Varane and more Serie A news: 24 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid want to sell 3 star players to Juventus, Juventus move for Manchester United €60 M target and more Serie A news: 21 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Serie A 2018-19 - Carlo Ancelotti Exclusive: Napoli are closing gap on Juventus; Pep, Jose not difficult to succeed
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Real Madrid star to join Juventus, Manchester City target 'signs' new deal with Italian club and more Serie A news: 26 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Zinedine Zidane wants €90 million superstar at Real Madrid, Manchester United superstar wants to leave the club in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Kalidou Koulibaly opens up on his move away from Napoli
RELATED STORY
Napoli and Juve eye Real Madrid midfielder, Juventus' €200M target reveals stance on future and more Serie A news: 23 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants €80m superstar at Juventus, Zidane wants to sign €50m Milan target and more Serie A news: 14 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
FT CHI CAG
0 - 3
 Chievo vs Cagliari
Today UDI GEN 07:30 PM Udinese vs Genoa
Today JUV EMP 10:30 PM Juventus vs Empoli
Tomorrow SAM MIL 01:00 AM Sampdoria vs Milan
Tomorrow PAR ATA 04:00 PM Parma vs Atalanta
Tomorrow ROM NAP 06:30 PM Roma vs Napoli
Tomorrow FRO SPA 06:30 PM Frosinone vs SPAL
Tomorrow FIO TOR 06:30 PM Fiorentina vs Torino
Tomorrow BOL SAS 09:30 PM Bologna vs Sassuolo
01 Apr INT LAZ 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Lazio
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us