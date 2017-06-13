Reports: £44m-rated superstar informs club he wants to join Manchester United

Ivan Perisic has made his decision.

by Arvind Sriram

Perisic could soon be a Manchester United player

What’s the story?

Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic has reportedly told the club that he wants to join Manchester United in the summer. According to Corriere dello Sport, Perisic has informed Inter coach Luciano Spalletti of his desire to move to England.

The report also states that the 28-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit which means that he could be a United player by the end of the week.

The Independent, meanwhile, has reported that Perisic is ‘eager’ and ‘looks forward’ to playing under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.

In case you didn’t know...

Perisic has been a target for the Manchester club ever since his scintillating performances for Inter last season. The Croatian scored 11 goals and produced eight assists in the Serie A in 31 appearances but despite his best efforts, Inter could only manage a seventh-placed finish.

It was earlier reported that Inter were willing to sell up to four of their star players to keep Perisic at the club, but they now seem willing to let the Croatian leave instead.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United are looking for reinforcements in the attacking department and have hence made Perisic their No. 1 priority. United reportedly offered around £35m for the 28-year-old a while ago but Inter are holding out for a fee in the region of £44-45m.

If United do match Inter’s valuation and the move does take place, Perisic will earn close to £100000 a-week, a significant increase on his current wages at the Italian club. However, Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race to sign the talented midfielder and United would need to move quickly to capture his signature.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are also targeting Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and are also close to completing a deal for Benfica’s defender Victor Lindelof.

Video

Perisic is quite handy with the ball at his feet. Take a look for yourself.

Author’s take

Manchester United do not really need Perisic. They have a stacked offense with the likes of Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial all more than capable of delivering the goods. For the player himself, this move would be a no-brainer. The opportunity to play for a club of Manchester United’s stature does not come often and hence he should jump at it.