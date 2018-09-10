Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Reports: €45 Million Rated Forward Wants A Move To Chelsea

Aditya Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
14.90K   //    10 Sep 2018, 14:28 IST

Enter captio
Maurizio Sarri

What's the story?

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's prodigy Leon Bailey reportedly wants a January move to Stamford Bridge, Football. London's report claims.

The 21-year-old is contracted with the Bundesliga side till 2023 but heavy transfer speculation mounts around as Chelsea is reported to be the favorites to land the auspicious forward in the January transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

Bayer Leverkusen's prodigious talent Leon Bailey is getting considered as one of the most exciting and propitious youngsters on the planet at the moment as a result of producing thumping performances for the BayArena club from last 18 months.

Bailey found the back of the net for 12 times in 34 appearances in all competitions for the German side last season, and particularly an amazing back-heel goal against Hoffenheim illuminated his charisma as a classy forward and alerted the top European clubs about what he could bring to their squads.

Previously when Leon Bailey was asked about his transfer links, he insisted,

 "There's concrete interest.
"What I can say is that my full focus is on developing myself as a young player, and that's what I'll focus on. If a club wants me, my management and Bayer 04 will take care of it."

It has come as no surprise that the Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Arsenal lured to acquire the signatures of Leon Bailey and now Chelsea are leading the race for the Jamaican.

The heart of the matter

It's not a doubt that Leon Bailey, being just 21 has a massive amount potential and also, it's no surprise he is auspicious to play in Premier League and for Chelsea where he would get immense opportunities to perform at higher stages and eventually to establish himself as one of the best forwards in the world.

New boss Maurizio Sarri has made a stunning start to life at Chelsea as his men bagged all the twelve from available 12 in first four fixtures of the Premier League. This could be the prominent reason for Leon Bailey forcing the move to West London in January and with Pedro and Willian now in the 30s, Blues have become the favorites to land the forward.

It wouldn't be a cheap move for Chelsea by the way as the Bayer Leverkusen forward is valued at €€45 million by transfermrkt.com

Rumour probability/rating: 5/10

There are numerous reasons for both the club and the player to link up with each other but however, the credibility of the reports still remain in speculation.

Video:

What's next?

Maurizio Sarri would be looking to add further attacking trait in the squad and in order to achieve it, Chelsea might make a move Jamaica prodigy, Leon Bailey, who has emerged as a top quality attacking cameo.

Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Bayer Leverkusen Football Maurizio Sarri Chelsea Transfer News Bundesliga Transfer News
Aditya Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
'If You Think Football Is A Matter Of Life and Death I Assure You It's Much More Serious Than That'
