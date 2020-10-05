Reports: AC Milan eager to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on loan

According to Sky Sports, AC Milan are looking to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on loan before the transfer window shuts.

Antonio Rudiger has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur showing interest in him.

The Germany international has fallen out of favour at Chelsea under Frank Lampard and is yet to make an appearance for the club this season. The defender is entering the final two years of his contract, and the Blues will be hoping to extend it by a year so that they can boost his resale value.

Antonio Rudiger has faced heavy criticism for his performances for Chelsea in recent times and has failed to nail down a spot in the starting XI. He joined the Blues from AS Roma in the summer of 2017 for £27 million and has gone on to make 115 appearances for the club in three years.

The 27-year-old's erratic form has resulted in him falling down the pecking order at Chelsea behind the likes of Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen and youth-product Fikayo Tomori. The Blues have also added veteran defender Thiago Silva to their ranks this season to add some experience and quality to their back-line.

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly keen on a switch to AC Milan

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly considering his future at Stamford Bridge as he is in search of regular playing time in order to ensure that he is a part of the Germany squad for next summer's European Championship.

Chelsea will be open to the defender's departure as they look to trim down their squad after signing seven new players this summer. The west London giants have already sanctioned the loan of Ross Barkley, who left the club for Aston Villa last week.

Chelsea will look to add an option to buy to any deal involving Antonio Rudiger's move to AC Milan as they look to make money from his sale and balance their books after spending in excess of £200 million this summer.

Tottenham could be left frustrated in their attempts to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as the Blues would rather let him go to a foreign club. Rudiger is down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge with the likes of Kurt Zouma and Thiago Silva preferred. pic.twitter.com/WwSXWV54kQ — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) October 4, 2020

Antonio Rudiger has also been the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur but Chelsea do not want to send the defender to a direct rival and would prefer sending him to Milan instead.