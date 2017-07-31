Reports: AC Milan make surprise move for Chelsea striker

AC Milan would love to have this world-class forward on their team

by Aakanksh Sanketh News 31 Jul 2017, 10:41 IST

Antonio Conte is desperate to sell the striker

What's the story?

Linked with a multitude of players, Serie A giants, AC Milan have allegedly made contact with Chelsea F.C. over the possibility of securing the signature of rebel striker Diego Costa, as confirmed by AC Milan chairman, Marco Fassone.

The Spanish striker has fallen out of favour with the Chelsea hierarchy, after manager Antonio Conte unceremoniously informed him that he is "no longer needed at Chelsea" via a text message at the end of the 2016-17 season.

The London-based club are said to be desperate to offload the striker, despite the 20 goals that he netted last season to help Chelsea lift the Premier League trophy.

In case you didn't know

After publicly falling out with Antonio Conte, Diego Costa has made no efforts to hide the fact that he desires a return to former club - Atletico Madrid and a chance to play under Diego Simeone.

The 28-year old played for the La Liga giants for two fruitful years, scoring a total of 56 goals in all competitions, before moving to Chelsea.

The striker is keen on replicating his success in Spain with a return to the Wanda Metropolitano, the home turf of the Colchoneros.

However, Atletico Madrid are temporarily facing a transfer ban which will prevent them from signing Costa until the end of the year.

This forces the striker to consider other opportunities, either in the form of a short loan spell or a more permanent move away from Chelsea, where he is destined to decorate the bench.

Heart of the matter

AC Milan are understood to have met super-agent Jorge Mendes, to discuss moves for a few of his clients and reports suggest that an inquiry was also made for castaway striker, Diego Costa.

The Italian giants have already flexed their financial muscles this transfer window but are said to still be on the hunt for a world-class striker capable of partnering Carlos Bacca up front.

The club's authorities have identified Costa as a target, but have been reluctant in making a move because of the striker's well publicized intentions of relocating to Spain.

However, the club is said to be willing to bring the Spaniard to Italy on a season-long loan (if not on a permanent deal), but only if the Spaniard can commit to the club.

Video: Costa's best goals from 2016

Author's Take

Diego Costa is almost guaranteed to be sidelined at Chelsea, and it would be prudent for him to move elsewhere in search of first team football. With Atletico Madrid currently unable to offer him a contract, a season long loan move to AC Milan might seem like the best option.

Over the next few weeks, AC Milan, powered by the financial backing of their new Chinese owners, will hope to persuade the forward to abandon English shores for Italian ones.