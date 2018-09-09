Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: AC Milan preparing a move for Chelsea superstar

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Rumors
2.77K   //    09 Sep 2018, 18:43 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Chelsea FC is having a good run under the new manager.

What's the story?

According to the Italian outlet, Corriere Dello Sport, AC Milan are plotting a January move for Chelsea star, Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard has not enjoyed playing time under new Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri.

The central midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea. The English giants would want to sell him in the next window instead of letting him go as a free agent, next summer.

In case you didn't know...

Since joining from FC Barcelona in July 2014, the Spaniard has been a top quality player for the London club. Cesc Fabregas is one of the most promising attacking midfielders of his generation.

The 31-year-old is not expected to get much playing time under the new Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, as Chelsea's midfield already has rich options such as N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic.

Fabregas has only played 1 match this season which was a Community Shield loss against Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

The former Arsenal man would look to leave if he does not get much playing time under Sarri. However, if he still feels like an important part of the squad, Chelsea might consider giving him another contract.

However, Chelsea's new signings Jorginho and Kovacic are having a good time and it looks highly unlikely that Fabregas would be called upon in the team.

The attacking midfielder might have to leave the club in January as AC Milan is plotting a move for the midfielder and Chelsea would rather sell him for money than seeing him leave as a free agent next summer.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

The above-mentioned source is reliable enough to believe their claims about the plans AC Milan are making to land the striker in San Siro.

Video

What's next?

Chelsea FC is having a good time under the new boss as they sit 2nd on the EPL table having secured all 12 points from 4 games.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea AC Milan Football Cesc Fabregas Mateo Kovačić EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News AC Milan Transfer News
Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
Reports: Chelsea superstar wants to leave for AC Milan
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea star set for Serie A move
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea ready to sell superstar for £62 million
RELATED STORY
Reports: Chelsea midfielder top target for Serie A giants
RELATED STORY
Tiemoue Bakayoko Loaned to AC Milan: What Happened to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan set to offer Premier League winning...
RELATED STORY
5 wingers Chelsea should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Sensational swap deal  proposed...
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan have bid accepted for Chelsea target
RELATED STORY
Reports: AC Milan considering bid for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us