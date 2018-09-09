Reports: AC Milan preparing a move for Chelsea superstar

Chelsea FC is having a good run under the new manager.

What's the story?

According to the Italian outlet, Corriere Dello Sport, AC Milan are plotting a January move for Chelsea star, Cesc Fabregas. The Spaniard has not enjoyed playing time under new Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri.

The central midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Chelsea. The English giants would want to sell him in the next window instead of letting him go as a free agent, next summer.

In case you didn't know...

Since joining from FC Barcelona in July 2014, the Spaniard has been a top quality player for the London club. Cesc Fabregas is one of the most promising attacking midfielders of his generation.

The 31-year-old is not expected to get much playing time under the new Chelsea boss, Maurizio Sarri, as Chelsea's midfield already has rich options such as N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, and Mateo Kovacic.

Fabregas has only played 1 match this season which was a Community Shield loss against Manchester City.

The heart of the matter

The former Arsenal man would look to leave if he does not get much playing time under Sarri. However, if he still feels like an important part of the squad, Chelsea might consider giving him another contract.

However, Chelsea's new signings Jorginho and Kovacic are having a good time and it looks highly unlikely that Fabregas would be called upon in the team.

The attacking midfielder might have to leave the club in January as AC Milan is plotting a move for the midfielder and Chelsea would rather sell him for money than seeing him leave as a free agent next summer.

Rumour rating/probability: 7/10

The above-mentioned source is reliable enough to believe their claims about the plans AC Milan are making to land the striker in San Siro.

What's next?

Chelsea FC is having a good time under the new boss as they sit 2nd on the EPL table having secured all 12 points from 4 games.