Reports: Alisson wasn’t Jurgen Klopp’s first choice

Jurgen Klopp reinforced his team's GK position in the summer by signing Alisson.

What’s the rumour?

Reports have pointed out that Liverpool's new number 1, Alisson, was not the first-choice transfer target of Coach Jurgen Klopp. The same report suggests that Jan Oblak was the dream signing for the German this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Klopp's alleged first-choice, Jan Oblak, has been a key player for Atletico Madrid in the last few seasons along with the likes of Diego Godin and Antoinne Griezmann. The Slovenian international has made a name for himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world while playing for Los Rojiblancos.

Oblak has regularly attracted big teams and, at one point, he was targeted by Manchester United as a potential option, in case David De Gea left.

The heart of the matter

Liverpool did a great business in the summer transfer window and got world class players like Xherdan Shaqiri, Alisson and Fabinho. Their most expensive signing being the Brazilian goalkeeper, who was bought for a record £66 million from AS Roma.

It is now being reported that Alisson wasn’t Klopp’s first-choice goalkeeping target in the beginning. According to AS, the Liverpool boss originally wanted Atletico Madrid goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, to replace Loris Karius in goal.

Klopp, reportedly, targeted a new world-class keeper because of Karius' disastrous performance in the Champions League final and Simon Mignolet's interest in moving abroad. However, he failed to rope him into the team due to his high release clause of £90 million.

Rumour rating: 7.5/10

AS is a reliable Spanish outlet and can be trusted with their reports. Moreover, the story doesn't seem very unrealistic as there are not many better options than Jan Oblak in the market.

What's next?

Liverpool is, perhaps, the happiest team in Europe at the moment. But, not for lack of reasons as they have started their Premier League campaign in an excellent fashion, winning their first three games, and they currently sit on top of the table.

The Reds will play their next match against Leicester City and it could be Alisson's first real test as he looks to contain an attack spearheaded by Jamie Vardy.