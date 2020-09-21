Reports: Andrea Pirlo says Luis Suarez's transfer from Barcelona to Juventus is unlikely 

Newly-appointed Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has stated that a deal for Barcelona ace Luis Suarez is unlikely to be completed in the current transfer window.

Luis Suarez has been heavily linked with an exit from Barcelona after reportedly being told by new boss Ronald Koeman that he does not feature in the Dutchman's plans for the club

When asked about Luis Suarez in his pre-match press conference on Saturday, Pirlo played down the Old Lady's chances of signing him. He said:

"We are all waiting for a center forward. There is still a long way to go in the transfer window so we are calm and happy, we are not in a hurry."

"Suarez is difficult because it takes a long time to get the passport, so it is unlikely that it could be him."

Juventus will now focus their efforts on signing Edin Dzeko from Roma in a bid to replace the departed Gonzalo Higuain.

Luis Suarez has passed his Italian language exam today, which is required for applying for a passport to complete his move to Juventus, reports @Gazzetta_it pic.twitter.com/UXl4sRbUYj — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 17, 2020

Luis Suarez likely to stay at Barcelona after Juventus deal falls through

Barcelona are open to the possibility of Luis Suarez's stay

Luis Suarez, who reportedly travelled to Italy for an Italian citizenship exam last week, will be now left in a complicated predicament.

The 33-year-old has told Koeman that he is open to staying and contributing to the clubs' cause, even if it means him starting on the bench.

Koeman has also stated in interviews that he would not be opposed to keeping Luis Suarez and will honour the contract of any Barcelona player. The Uruguayan's mammoth wages and age make it difficult for him to find any suitors apart from Juventus, with most of the top clubs in Europe already having first-choice strikers.

📰 [Sport🥈] |Luis Suarez's transfer to Juventus freezes



The option loses strength due to the doubts of the player. Suárez wants to evaluate all possible scenarios before making a decision and will accept the proposal when he is fully convinced. pic.twitter.com/ED90riIwQE — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) September 9, 2020

A loan move away from Barcelona similar to that of Gareth Bale's may be the only option left for Luis Suarez, who still has a lot to offer at the top level despite his age. The former Liverpool man would, however, prefer to stay at Barcelona and fight for his place in the squad.

All signs point towards Luis Suarez's stay in Barcelona. He will likely stay for another season till his contract runs down with the club, much like his teammate, Lionel Messi.