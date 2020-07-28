Reports: Arsenal in advanced talks with Willian's agent

Arsenal are in advanced talks with Willian's agent Kia Joorabchian, according to The Daily Star. The Chelsea winger's contract with the west London side ends at the end of the current season, and arch-rivals Arsenal seem to be the front-runners for his signature.

The report suggests that Kia Joorabchian, who also engineered David Luiz's move to Arsenal last season, has close ties with the club. His relationship with the top brass at north London will likely land the winger for Mikel Arteta ahead of other potential suitors.

Most passes into the box in the 2019/20 Premier League season:



𝟏 Alexander-Arnold (509)

𝟐 De Bruyne (415)

𝟑 Digne (313)

𝟒 Ward-Prowse (311)

𝟓 Maddison (275)

𝟔 Moutinho (266)

𝟕 Norwood (249)

𝟖 Willian (249)

𝟗 Robertson (247)

𝟏𝟎 Westwood (247) pic.twitter.com/mDGbPvWStK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 27, 2020

Willian likely to move to Arsenal on a free transfer

Chelsea winger Willian is likely to move to Arsenal at the end of the current season on a free transfer. The Blues have invested heavily in forwards for the upcoming season, with Timo Werner and Hakim Zieych already signing for the club.

Willian has had an impressive season for Chelsea

Willian has been in impressive form since the restart, featuring in all Premier League games except the last game of the season against Wolves (which he missed due to a knock). The 31-year-old has scored 11 goals and contributed a further 8 assists in all competitions this season.

Frank Lampard, who is understood to be a huge admirer of the Brazilian, wants to keep him at Stamford Bridge. However, Sky Sports reported that the winger wants a three-year-extension to his contract whereas the London side are only prepared to offer a two-year extension.

Willian has never won games for us? Expect for the season when he was on a one man mission to save Jose from the sack and he was our only player that was busting a gut? Memories are short. — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) July 27, 2020

Clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United and David Beckham's Inter Miami have expressed their interest in the Brazil international but Arsenal seem to be at the front of the queue.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta is attempting to rebuild his squad to challenge for the Champions League spots in the upcoming season, and a player of Willian's experience could considerably accelerate the process.

The former Manchester City assistant manager has used the likes of Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Nicolas Pépé on the right wing with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang occupying the left. Willian might represent an update on the trio of right-wingers at Arteta's disposal.

Willian has been a successful signing for Chelsea, moving from FC Anzhi Makhachkala back in 2013. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man won two Premier League titles during his time at London but interestingly has a superior goal tally this season than any of his previous seasons with the club.