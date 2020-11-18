Reports: Arsenal have agreed a deal to make 18-year-old Omar Rekik their first January signing 

According to reports, Arsenal are in line to complete the signing of Omar Rekik from Hertha Belin in January, six months after initially bidding for him.

The Gunners were close to completing a deal for the player last summer but were unable to get the deal over the line before the window closed. This forced them to hold on to William Saliba - who had initially been scheduled to leave on loan.

According to reports in the media, former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has convinced Rekik to join the North London side, promising him that he will be given a chance to impress in the first-team. This has reportedly prompted the Tunisian defender to agree to a move and a deal will be completed once the January transfer window opens.

Omar Rekik currently plies his trade with Hertha Belin in the German Bundesliga but had represented other clubs like Manchester City, Feyenoord, and Marseille at the youth level.

Arsenal currently have an abundance of options at the heart of defence but could lose three center-backs for free next summer, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, and David Luiz all coming to the end of their contracts with the side.

This will leave some gaps that need to be filled but it is unknown if Omar Rekik will be drafted straight into the first team or allowed to develop with the youth team.

International break offered Mikel Arteta chance to restrategize at Arsenal

Having started life as Arsenal manager brightly, things have slowly started to unravel for Mikel Arteta in the Emirates dugout.

Winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in his first nine months gave fans plenty of optimism that Arteta could bring glory back to the club. However, the club's dire start to the campaign has destroyed the air of optimism around the club.

Arsenal currently find themselves in 11th spot, with just 12 points from eight Premier League games. Even more worrying for the side is their inability to create chances. They were previously known for their aesthetically pleasing brand of football, but have become ultra-defensive this season.

This tactic largely worked for Arsenal in their FA Cup-winning run but it has stifled the creativity in the side. The Gunners have currently created the second-least number of chances in the entire league, while captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just two goals from open play.

The international break came on the back of a harrowing 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa. However, it gave Arteta an opportunity to have rethink his strategy and perfect his tactics.