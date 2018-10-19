×
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur eye move for Barcelona star

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
701   //    19 Oct 2018, 15:51 IST

Unai Emery (L) and Mauricio Pochettino (R) are both keen on signing the Barcelona star.
Unai Emery (L) and Mauricio Pochettino (R) are both keen on signing the Barcelona star.

What's the rumour?

Over the past couple of seasons, Malcom rose to prominence as a result of his performances with Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux. Subsequently, he was linked with a move to Serie A giants, Roma earlier this summer.

However, Barcelona pulled off a stunning coup to sign the Brazilian as he was on the verge of joining Roma. Eventually, in July earlier this year, Malcom signed for Barcelona for a reported fee of €41 million.

Now, reports from The Sun claim that the Brazilian has failed to establish himself in Barcelona's starting 11 and could well be on his way out soon, with Premier League sides, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, believed to be interested in him.

In case you didn't know...

Malcom had caught the eye of several clubs across the world before Barcelona signed him. Aged just 21, he is touted to become one of the best players in the world in the future, thereby hiking his value.

Having made just 2 appearances for Barcelona so far, Malcom could be allowed to leave in order to continue his development and allow him more game time.

The heart of the matter

According to the aforementioned report, Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to potential offers for Malcom, with a short-term loan deal being preferred by the club. The report also suggests that Arsenal and Spurs have already made contact about a potential deal.

Further, as per the report, Barcelona may also consider selling him permanently for a fee of about £43 million.

With Aaron Ramsey's time at Arsenal seemingly drawing to a close, manager Unai Emery is understood to be eyeing Malcom as the perfect long-term replacement for the Welshman.

On the other hand, Spurs' manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has reportedly been monitoring the Brazilian for the better part of two years, and having finally been granted financial backing, could launch a move for Malcom.

Video: Malcom - One of the brightest prospects

Rumour Probability/Rating: 3/10 for a permanent move, 7/10 for a loan move

Malcom is undeniably one of the brightest prospects in world football. Having only just bought him, it seems unlikely that Barcelona will allow him to permanently leave this soon, especially for an amount lesser than what they paid to sign him in the first place.

However, a loan deal would be favoured as it would allow the player to grow and will also let Barcelona keep hold of him in the long run. As for Spurs and Arsenal, both sides would love to sign him permanently but should be happy to settle for a short-term loan deal as well.

What's next?

Malcom's signing would certainly prove to be a shot in the arm for both, Arsenal and Spurs.

With the winter transfer window looming, it will be extremely interesting to see how this particular case pans out, as the North London rivals will be expected to battle it out for the 21-year-old.

