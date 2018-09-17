Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham to battle over Manchester United Defender

Ontiwell Khongthaw

What's the story?

According to the Mirror , Arsenal and Tottenham are in the race this January for Manchester United defender, Eric Bailly, who is apparently ready to quit the Red Devils.

The Ivory Coast defender appears to have been blamed by Mourinho for the last defeat against Brighton.

In his last two matches against Watford and Burnley, he came on late as a substitute and has been used sparingly since then.

In case you didn't know

Bailly, 24, who joined Manchester United for a reported fee of £30 million in 2016 from Villarreal, has been stunning in the last two seasons. He made a total of 42 appearances for the club with a solitary goal.

Bailly, who plays as a central defender, was the first player to be signed by Mourinho.

His debut for the Ivory Coast was in 2015, where he helped them win the Africa Cup of Nations

The heart of the matter

In the game against Tottenham he was dropped from the United squad, and in the last two games, he's had very little playing time. This may be a big factor behind why he wants to leave Old Trafford.

Arsenal and Tottenham are ready to bid for the player in January if he moves out of Old Trafford. Arsenal could strengthen their defense considerably with Bailly, who has proven himself in the past as a top defender.

Spurs manager, Mauricio Pochettino, is also keeping a close eye on the defender, as his interest was made clear even when he was coaching back in Spain.

Rumour Rating: 5/10

The report comes from a pretty reliable source.

What's next?

The Premier League has just started, and this may be the test for the Ivorian that he needs to perform. However, if Bailly chooses to leave United, then his move will be a battle between the two Londoners: Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.