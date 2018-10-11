×
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham to fight it out for Manchester United star 

Ishu Roy
ANALYST
Rumors
585   //    11 Oct 2018, 15:13 IST

Manchester United to sell Bailly?
Manchester United to sell Bailly?

What's The Story?

Manchester United outcast Eric Bailly is being monitored by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports in Daily Star. Presently, the Ivorian is deemed as surplus to requirements due to his position in the pecking order and Jose Mourinho's desire to bolster the defence in January.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Bailly arrived from Villarreal in 2016 with truckloads of promise. A couple of horror shows produced by him in Manchester United's defeats to Spurs and Brighton this season forced Mourinho to alter centre-back pairings. Since then, minutes have been hard to come by for the 24-year-old.

The Heart of The Matter

Matters worsened when he was taken off after just 19 minutes in United's comeback against Newcastle over the weekend. Mourinho consoled him with a hug, but that would probably not have done any good to his already shattered confidence.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, who have found their feet after a couple of defeats early in the season are interested too. Unai Emery knows the defender's game well as both of them were rivals back in their time at LaLiga.

Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of the Bailly's abilities as well, and given Toby Alderweireld's uncertain future at North London, the Lilywhites are expected to keep tabs on the situation. Mourinho's interest in Alderweireld could also result in a two-way deal, with Bailly going the other way.

Rumour Probability - 7/10

This news comes from a host of trusted sources and hence, a move for the want-away defender is very likely. One cannot boldly predict his destination, but they can surely state that he could be used to buy a central defender in January.

Video

Bailly is robust, sharp and lively. He is an undoubted talent.

What's Next?

With his future far from assured at Old Trafford, Bailly could be on his way out. For now, it will be interesting to see if Mourinho plays him in coming fixtures against Chelsea and Juventus.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Toby Alderweireld Eric Bailly Arsenal Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News
Ishu Roy
ANALYST
19 years old. Studious observer of cricket and football. Writer at Sportsmonks, Sportwalk and thefootballaddict. Former writer at MadAboutEpl, The4thOfficial and Soccersouls.
