Reports: Arsenal close in on Dortmund star

According to multiple reports in The Telegraph, Arsenal, under newly appointed manager Unai Emery, are all set to make their first summer signing in the form of the Dortmund centre-back, Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Arsenal have reportedly handed their new manager a transfer kitty of around £70 million and now numerous media outlets claim that Arsenal are closing in on signing the Greek defender.

Arsenal are in rebuilding mode after Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger after 22 years at the club. In an attempt to restore the glory days of the years gone by, Unai Emery is looking to shake things up a bit in a club that has been in a state of paralysis for the past couple of seasons or so.

One of the departments that need Emery's most urgent attention is the leaky defence that has conceded more goals than in any of the previous 5 campaigns. The North London club have failed to replicate the defensive stabilities of the invincible era and the former PSG man is hoping that the Greek centre-back can help cover up the cracks at the back for Arsenal.

Under Arsene Wenger, Arsenal have been a joy to behold going forward. Few in the English game can produce the level of attacking performances that the men in red under the Frenchman have been able to over the past two decades.

The defensive side of the things is a whole different story. The Gunners have failed to keep a clean sheet in all but one of all their away games since the turn of the year. A shabbily conceded goal against a ten-man Atletico also cost them their only chance at European glory under Wenger.

Things went from bad to worse in the second leg as Laurent Koscielny picked up an Achilles injury which has sidelined him from the World Cup in Russia and is set to miss the start of the next campaign. So for Unai Emery to bring in a recognized centre-back to help steward the back-line of Arsenal makes perfect sense.

Rumor probability: 8/10

We figure this signing is an absolute necessity for the Gunners if they are to seriously challenge for titles next season. Their terrible defensive record of conceding over 60 goals this campaign needs rectifying and Sokratis can be that man for them.

Sokratis is the perfect fit for Arsenal as they look to fix their defensive frailties of the seasons gone by. The Greek would make a good pairing at the back for Arsenal alongside Laurent Koscielny. If the rumor does some credence, we can soon expect to hear Sokratis arrive at Arsenal for a medical.

