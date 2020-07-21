Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is still waiting for Barcelona to come calling for a move to the Nou Camp, as per reports. The Blaugrana view Aubameyang as a suitable alternative for Lautaro Martinez should the latter prove to be too expensive for them this summer.

The Gabonese striker is in a precarious situation in North London as his contract is set to run out in the summer of 2021. The Gunners have understandably made him a renewed contract offer as they look to keep their talisman.

However, Aubameyang is said to be awaiting Barcelona's decision, and reportedly will not decide on his future until he hears from the Catalans. Arsenal could also cash in on their star as opposed to him leaving on a free in 2021.

Barcelona forwards Suarez and Griezmann have endured frustrating seasons

Aubameyang keen on Barcelona move amidst Arsenal uncertainty

Aubameyang has been sensational for Arsenal

According to Fichajes, Aubameyang is keen on moving to Barcelona this summer should they not manage to sign Lautaro. The Arsenal skipper, who turned 31 this year, considers this his last opportunity at moving to a club of the Blaugrana's stature.

Despite Aubameyang's stellar goalscoring record, his resume is tainted with a lack of silverware. The 31-year-old is yet to win a league title or Champions League for any club he's represented. Additionally, Arsenal's lack of UCL football could be a stumbling block as Aubameyang aspires to play at the highest level regularly.

50 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his 50th Premier League goal in fewer appearances (79) than any other @Arsenal player, and is the 6th fastest to this total among all Premier League players. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/YWjDZJzFsP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Advertisement

With Luis Suarez both injury-prone and rapidly declining, as well as Antoine Griezmann struggling for form, Barcelona want to bolster their front line. They have been locked in negotiations with Inter Milan for Lautaro Martinez, their first-choice option for the number nine position. However, Inter have made it clear to Barcelona that they are not going to budge on 'El Toro's €111m release clause.

Also read: Ranking Barcelona's 2019/20 signings from worst to best

Having already played for Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, the striker brings a commendable amount of experience. Aubameyang is the current holder of the Premier League golden boot and is sure to bring loads of goals to the stuttering Barcelona attack.

The striker is one of the most expert finishers in the world and, to add to this, he is a versatile player who can play out wide as well. Aubameyang could, perhaps, give Barcelona a more immediate solutions to their problems, albeit a short-term one.

65 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 65 goals in all competitions for Arsenal; since his debut for the club in February 2018, the only Premier League player with more in this period is Mohamed Salah (68). Star. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/wxBp93Rab7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 18, 2020

Aubameyang has been the driving force behind Arsenal's push for a European spot under Mikel Arteta. Unfortunately, they are unlikely to attain Europa League football this year after the Gunners' nightmare campaign. Arsenal finished fifth last year on the league table with 70 points. They recorded 73 goals in total, and Aubameyang was responsible for 30% of their league goals with 22 strikes for the campaign.

Arsenal and Arteta would hope that they manage to hold on to their Gabonese superstar. That being said, it would be a difficult decision to turn down Barcelona in the prime of Aubameyang's career should the Catalans come calling.

Also read: 3 potential attacking combinations for Barcelona with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang