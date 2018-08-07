Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Unai Emery orders Arsenal to make last-minute move for Barcelona star

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
1.72K   //    07 Aug 2018, 14:30 IST

Will
Will Arsenal's manager, Unai Emery, get his wish?

What's the rumour?

Arsenal have been fairly active in the ongoing Premier League transfer window and have already signed as many as 5 new players - Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno, Sokratis, Mattéo Guendouzi, and Stephan Lichtsteiner.

However, latest reports from Metro claim that new manager Unai Emery isn't entirely satisfied just yet, and has reportedly instructed the club to make a last-ditch move believed to be worth £89 million for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele.

In case you didn't know...

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona less than a year ago in the wake of Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain, for a reported fee of €105 million. A hamstring injury soon hampered his season and ruled him out for 4 whole months, preventing him from truly proving his worth and establishing a permanent place for himself in Barcelona's starting 11.

Last week, Dembele was spotted partying in London with a number of Arsenal players, setting the rumour mills abuzz regarding a potential transfer.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal and Emery are reportedly still in the hunt Dembele, despite the fact that he returned to training with Barcelona a week earlier than scheduled.

Unai Emery is believed to be extremely keen on recruiting Dembele and Malcom's arrival and the subsequent competition at Barcelona, coupled with Ernesto Valverde's lack of trust in the Frenchman might just allegedly convince Dembele to make the switch.

The Gunners have allegedly exhausted a majority of their transfer budget this summer, and are reportedly proposing a £8.9m loan deal with a clause to make it permanent next summer for a fee of £80.3m.

Video:

Ousmane Dembele is undoubtedly a quality player!

Rumour Probability/Rating: 4/10

With just a couple of days left before the Premier League transfer deadline, it seems unlikely that a deal this significant can be pushed through in time. Further, having signed him just last season, it would make no sense for Barcelona to let him go - at a price lower than what he cost them in the first place. Hence, readers are advised to take this rumour with a generous pinch of salt.

What's next?

The rumour claims that Barcelona might be willing to sell Dembele to arrange for funds to help their pursuit of Manchester United's Paul Pogba. However, United's unwillingness to sell Pogba could prevent Barcelona offloading Dembele.

As such, the 21-year-old will be expected to play for Barcelona next season.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Barcelona Football Paul Pogba Ousmane Dembele Football Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Reports: Arsenal to hold talks with Barcelona superstar
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Contact made with Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
Why Arsenal Should Not Take Dembélé Deal Offered by...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Barcelona superstar to join the...
RELATED STORY
Four reasons why Ousmane Dembele should move to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be Arsenal’s final signing of the summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal to make late move for Serie A star
RELATED STORY
Emery ignoring Ramsey rumours amid Barca and Chelsea links
RELATED STORY
Are Arsenal improving under Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us