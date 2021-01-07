Reports: Arsenal frustrated at Lucas Torreira’s lack of playing time at Atletico Madrid

Arsenal sanctioned a loan deal for Lucas Torreira to Atletico Madrid in the summer, but the Gunners are now infuriated that their plan has not worked to their liking.

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal are frustrated over the Uruguayan’s lack of playing time at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Gunners believe that Atletico Madrid are trying to reduce the player’s value as revenge for the Thomas Partey deal.

The Ghanaian joined Arsenal in the final hours of the summer transfer window after the Gunners activated his €50m release clause. The London side had attempted to negotiate a cut-price deal for Partey all summer, but Atletico Madrid had held firm. When the Ghanaian’s release clause was triggered, it left very little time for the Rojiblancos to sign a replacement. They did, however, manage to secure Torreira on loan. And the Gunners believe that the La Liga side are now venting their frustration out on the Uruguayan.

Torreira was supposed to be drafted into Diego Simeone’s plans at Atletico Madrid, but the Uruguayan has been left frustrated at the lack of first-team opportunities so far. Torreira has made 11 appearances but has played just 322 minutes of football this season. That has infuriated Arsenal, who are contemplating the possibility of taking action against the La Liga side.

The Gunners are adamant that the Rojiblancos are deliberately trying to devalue the player because Arsenal did not include an option to buy in the loan deal. The Premier League side also believe that Atletico Madrid are seeking revenge because the Gunners activated Partey’s release clause without consulting the La Liga side.

Arsenal considering termination of Torreira’s loan deal with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid, however, have denied all accusations and have tried to link Torreira’s lack of playing time to the team’s good form of late. The Rojiblancos have won 12 of their 15 games in the league so far, including four of the last five and they have pointed out that Simeone’s reluctance to change a winning combination has hurt Torreira’s chances.

Arsenal are even considering terminating the loan deal and bringing Torreira back to the Emirates Stadium this month. However, it is not clear whether the player’s camp is open to a return or if the Uruguayan would prefer to stay at Atletico Madrid and fight for his place. Arsenal are currently 11th in the Premier League table after 17 games and would not mind having Torreira back in the squad.