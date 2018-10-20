Reports: Arsenal in pole position to land Serie A winger

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 509 // 20 Oct 2018, 14:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Unai Emery

What's the rumour?

Arsenal have been on a role for the past month or 2 and the only position that needs to be filled is that of a winger. And, their search for a winger has taken them to Italy's Roma. According to ForzaRoma (via Daily Express), Arsenal are chasing Roma winger, Cengiz Under and are in pole position to land.

In case you didn't know

Arsenal lost their first 2 games of the season but after that have been on a role and haven't lost anything. They are placed 4th in the Premier League and have been tipped as the dark horses for the title.

On the other, hand they top their Europa League group. They are considered as Chelsea's strongest competitors to win the Europa league.

The likes of Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aaron Ramsey have been in fantastic form and led the attack very well. Arsenal has played an attacking brand of football under new manager, Unai Emery. However, it has been the defence that has troubled them and they haven't kept as many clean sheets, as they would have liked.

Heart of the matter

Cengiz Under has been a revelation for Roma and is considered as one of the best young forwards in Europe at the moment. He predominantly plays on the right wing but can play on the left flank, if needed. Arsenal has faced problems on the flanks and they even pushed centre-forward, Aubameyang on the left wing.

Mesut Ozil hasn't been very impressive this season and they desperately need a winger. It was no secret in the summer window, that Arsenal targeted wingers. They look to sort that problem in January and have set their sights on him. They are ahead of teams like Bayern and Tottenham in the race for the youngster.

The report claims that Roma has set a price of £52 million for the Turkish player. They have to pay a sizable amount of the money to his former club, Istanbul Basaksehir after agreeing on a 20% sell on clause as a part of the deal that brought him to Italy.

Cengiz has great speed and has used to perfection, thus far. He has been observed as a player who doesn't falter in pressure situations, a quality rarely seen in youngsters. His playmaking is fantastic and provides a lot of chances with his crosses. He has already set up Edin Dzeko on a few occasions, this season with his brilliant crosses.

The Turkish player has scored twice and assisted 4 times in just 8 games this season.

Rumour rating: 8.5/10

Both the sources are very reliable in their respective countries and that the Gunners are in need of a winger is no secret. He could well be on his way out, should Arsenal give Roma what they need.

Video

What's next?

All eyes will be on the January transfer window and it will be exciting to see who goes where.