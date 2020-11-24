Reports: Arsenal interested in Real Madrid midfielder Isco

Premier League club Arsenal are interested in a move for Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to TodoFichajes.com.

Isco has barely played for Real Madrid this season and could leave the club to seek regular minutes before the Euros.

Arsenal keen on a loan deal for Real Madrid star Isco?

Isco has been linked with Arsenal and Everton

According to the report, Arsenal would be willing to make a loan move for Isco, with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Real Madrid are reportedly not interested in dealing in loans and would prefer to let go of Isco permanently. The La Liga giants have some ambitious targets in mind for next summer, including Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland and Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga.

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in 2013 for €30 million, rejecting Manchester City in the process. The Spain international has made 314 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 51 goals.

“Isco would like to try another league. But we don’t have any official bid right now, staying at Real Madrid won’t be a problem”, his agent said tonight to @ellarguero. Keep an eye on his future on next months... 🇪🇸 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2020

However, he has failed to establish himself in the first XI under Zinedine Zidane for some time now, resulting in the 28-year old being linked with clubs like Manchester City, Arsenal and Everton.

Arsenal already have a Real Madrid player on their books in the form of midfielder Dani Ceballos. The 24-year old joined Arsenal on loan last summer, with the two clubs agreeing on an extension for another season during the transfer window gone by.

Arsenal could do with Isco's creative prowess. They have often struggled this season due to a lack of creative spark. German midfielder Mesut Ozil, arguably the most creative player at the club, has not been included in either the Premier League squad or the Europa League squad this season.

Real Madrid were on a selling spree this summer. Apart from Ceballos, the Santiago Bernabeu outfit decided to let go of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale, with the players joining Everton and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

After signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, Everton are now lining up an £18 million bid for his former team-mate Isco, according to Sport 😯 pic.twitter.com/sWbYvloILZ — Goal (@goal) November 19, 2020

Apart from Arsenal, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have been linked with Isco. It was under Ancelotti's management that Isco joined Real Madrid, and he could potentially be reunited with his former manager as well as Rodriguez if a move occurs.

