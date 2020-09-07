North London giants Arsenal have registered an interest in Sporting CP wonderkid Nuno Mendes, as per reports. The 18-year-old, who is also on the radar of Manchester United and AC Milan, has impressed heavily with his recent performances in the first team.

The Red Devils extensively scouted the teenager who was even a topic of discussion during Manchester United's negotiations for Bruno Fernandes. Despite their interest, a move for Sergio Reguilon of Real Madrid appears to be likelier this summer, should they purchase a left-back.

Arsenal have already completed the signings of Gabriel Magalhaes from LOSC Lille, Willian from Chelsea, and have William Saliba at their disposal after his loan spell. The Gunners are hopeful of sealing more deals ahead of the 2020/21 campaign

Sporting demand €45m for Arsenal target Mendes

Mendes (left) in action for Portugal's junior side

With Milan and Arsenal both reportedly interested in a transfer this summer, Portuguese outlet O Jogo [via SportsWitness] claim that Sporting will demand Mendes' full release to be paid.

The Rossoneri have reportedly offered €15m for the player along with a sell-on clause for future transfers. Sporting, however, are adamant on their €45m price tag. They recently tied the teenager down to a long-term deal with an improved release clause in it, putting them in a comfortable position during negotiations for the transfer of their young star.

Nuno Mendes vs Tondela



1 penalty won

51 passes

78% pass accuracy

1 key pass

1 big chance created

1 dribble won

5 tackles won

5 interceptions

3 clearances

1 aerial won



17 years of age. His first league start. Huge, huge performance! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/XeclnGka0j — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) June 18, 2020

Although Mendes has only nine league appearances to his name, it is easy to see why he has garnered interest from several top clubs. The Portuguese is a gifted talent, with superb dribbling ability and a good sense of defensive awareness. Mendes averaged two dribbles and over 4.5 tackles and interceptions per game in Liga NOS, and could be a player to keep an eye on in the future.

Should he move to the Emirates, Mendes will have to compete with Keiran Tierney, Sead Kolasinac, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, for a spot on the left. Arsenal's new #7 Bukayo Saka has also proven to be an excellent option at left-back/wing-back.

Arsenal have also been linked with a host of talented midfielders, including the likes of Houssem Aouar, Thomas Partey, Philippe Coutinho, and others. Head coach Mikel Arteta is expected to oversee a host of ins and outs this summer, with Rob Holding, Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil, and other first-team players set to depart shortly.

3 - Houssem Aouar 🇫🇷 has been involved in 3 of Lyon’s last 5 goals in the Champions League (1 goal, 2 assists). Essential.#OLJuve pic.twitter.com/zECpen7dEy — OptaJean (@OptaJean) February 26, 2020

Elsewhere, although Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to renew his contract with the club, the captain is expected to sign a new deal in the coming weeks. His striker partner Alexander Lacazette was linked with a move to Juventus. However, with the Bianconeri's reported move for Luis Suarez seeming to pick up pace, the Frenchman is unlikely to move to Turin.

Arsenal are set to begin their Premier League campaign with a trip away to Fulham on Saturday.

