How Juventus could line up in the 2020/21 season

For the last decade or so, Juventus have rarely ever had a quiet transfer window. Be it high-profile purchases or record sales, the Italian champions have always been heavily involved in the market. They have conducted some of the biggest free transfers in recent times, such as that of Andrea Pirlo, Fabio Cannavaro, Paul Pogba, and a host of star names.

Juventus pulled off what is arguably one of the most significant marquee transfers of the last few years when they purchased Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo for a staggering €117m.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in majestic touch for the Bianconeri, but their disappointment in Europe has tainted his time in Italy. Their record transfer in 2018 was followed by the €85m deal for an in-demand Matthijs de Ligt the following summer.

This year is no different as Juventus are in the process of overseeing a radical squad revamp under Andrea Pirlo. The former club legend is set to embark on his maiden managerial tenure and has already sanctioned the exits of Blaise Matuidi, Sami Khedira, and €90m man Gonzalo Higuain.

Naturally, they are expected to make a few signings to bolster their options ahead of the 2020/21 campaign and have been linked with a host of stars from all over Europe.

Here, we take a look at how Juventus could potentially line up in the upcoming campaign, including players that they have been strongly rumoured to be interested in.

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Wojciech Szczesny is expected to start the season as first-choice keeper

There are no significant changes expected to be made in the goalkeeping department ahead of the 2020/21 season as Wojciech Szczesny has proven to be a reliable option for Juventus. The Pole was in fine form in the recently-concluded campaign, registering 11 clean sheets in 29 Serie A games behind a struggling Juve defence.

Gianluigi Buffon is expected to provide cover for the former Arsenal and AS Roma keeper, while Italian international Mattia Perin has rejoined former club Genoa on loan. The Italian suffered due to a lack of game time, and was reportedly on his way out on a permanent deal before joining Genoa on a temporary one.

