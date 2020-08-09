Arsenal have joined Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, and other Premier League clubs in the race for Ligue 1 star Morgan Sanson, as per reports.

Arsenal are said to be on the lookout for a replacement for Matteo Guendouzi, who is widely expected to depart from the Emirates after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta. The Frenchman was axed from the squad by the Spaniard due to disciplinary reasons, and clubs have already enquired about the availability of Guendouzi.

With the 21-year-old all set to depart, Arsenal have reportedly identified Sanson as an ideal replacement for the outgoing midfielder.

Arsenal eye Sanson to bolster midfield depth

Morgan Sanson in action for Olympique Marseille

As per French publication Le10 Sport, Arsenal have registered their interest in Sanson after another impressive campaign in France. The midfielder, currently on the books of Olympique Marseille, has been at the heart of proceedings for the Ligue 1 side.

Sanson has started 26 games in Marseille's curtailed Ligue 1 campaign, scoring five goals and setting up a further four from central midfield. An all-action player by nature, the 25-year-old contributes to both ends of the pitch as he also averaged 2.2 tackles and an interception per game on the other end.

Guendouzi has not featured for Arsenal since their loss against Brighton after the restart

With just one year left on his current contract, Marseille could potentially cash in on the Frenchman this summer. The club are believed to be holding out for a fee of £36m for their box-to-box midfielder.

Apart from Guendouzi, Arsenal are also expected to part ways with Lucas Torreira after another turbulent, injury-laden season in North London. The Gunners are set for a revamp come summer, as they have begun looking for suitable and realistic deals they can achieve this summer.

Arsenal are the favourites to land Chelsea star Willian on a free transfer this summer. The Brazilian has officially announced his departure from the Blues after spending the best part of a decade at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old is already said to have agreed terms with Arsenal, and is expected to join the North London giants on a free.

Philippe Coutinho is another name who has been linked with a move to the Emirates for quite some time. The Barcelona outcast, formerly of Premier League champions Liverpool, has been told that he has no future in Spain, and his agent revealed that Coutinho longs for an England return.

It remains to be seen how many of their targets Arsenal can manage to recruit this summer. Their wishlist is rumoured to include others such as Gabriel Maghalaese of Lille, Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid, and now, Morgan Sanson.

