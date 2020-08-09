10 most valuable Premier League clubs

The Premier League is widely regarded as the most competitive league in the world. The English top-flight, contested for by several well-established clubs, has been the home to an endless list of modern football legends — including the likes of Thierry Henry, Steven Gerrard, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many more.

Regardless of whether or not it is the most competitive league in the world, it certainly is one of the most free-spending top-flights in Europe. The record transfer fees paid for players by clubs in the bottom half of the table are high enough to rival that of others across the continent.

It is the most valuable football league in the world, with financial powerhouses such as Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United going toe-to-toe for the hottest talents on the market.

Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire are the Premier League's two most expensive signings

Premier League sides such as Everton, West Ham, and others have spent considerable amounts to help them break into places higher up on the table, albeit in vain as they have failed to do so.

On the other hand, even clubs such as Burnley and the surprise package of the 2019/20 season, Sheffield United, have done commendably well with limited resources. Their well-drilled displays have helped cause upsets over some of the biggest sides in the league.

Here, we take a look at the ten most valuable football clubs currently competing in the Premier League.

#10 West Ham United | €306.25m

West Ham finished 16th on the table

After beginning the season with expectations higher than ever, West Ham endured remarkably poor 2019/20 campaign in the Premier League. The Hammers spent upwards of €100m in the 2019 summer window, fighting off several clubs across Europe to sign players such as Sebastian Haller and Pablo Fornals.

Chilean veteran Manuel Pellegrini was expected to take West Ham to great heights, but things did not pan out as the former Manchester City manager would have hoped. He was replaced by former manager David Moyes, who ensured their survival. With the backing that the London club have, it's safe to say that West Ham would hope to push for a top-half finish as opposed to a relegation battle.

+1 - In 19 games under David Moyes, West Ham recorded one more Premier League point (20) than they managed in their 19 previous games this season under Manuel Pellegrini (19). Vindication? pic.twitter.com/qMah18jpoT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

They would hope for a vastly more successful season next year, and are likely to make moves in the transfer market as well, particularly should Declan Rice leave. Regardless of their transfers, the Hammers would undoubtedly look to improve on a disappointing 16th-place finish.

#9 Wolverhampton Wanderers | €342.40m

Wolves have a host of talented players

One of the most exciting underdog stories in the Premier League, Wolves are arguably one among the greatest newly-promoted sides in recent years. Nuno Espirito Santo's high-flying Wolves have taken a liking to the top-flight and have had two excellent campaigns upon their return to the league.

Their significantly impressive rise has seen them go from competing in the Championship to fighting for the UEFA Champions League and Europa League slots on the table. The West Midlands club are currently still in contention to win the latter, having recently sealed their berth in the final eight of the tournament in Germany.

0 - Excluding own goals, no English players scored for @Wolves in 2019-20, just the fourth different side to go through an entire Premier League campaign with no English scorers (Fulham in 2001-02 and 2005-06, Arsenal in 2006-07 and Stoke in 2015-16). Cultured. pic.twitter.com/ha5bAhgO8g — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

With a host of exciting talents such as Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, and many others, Wolves will expect to cement their spot as a top-half club for years to come, and hopefully, build further on it. Their well-established connection with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes would enable them to seamlessly conduct business as well.

#8 Everton | €411.85m

Everton have spent a considerable amount on their squad

Much like West Ham, Everton are another club that have failed to live up to the lofty expectations they brought upon themselves after a lavish summer expenditure. The Toffees spent just under €120m in the summer of 2019 to recruit Alex Iwobi, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, and Moise Kean among others to bolster their squad.

Unfortunately, most of their new signings have had little to no impact whatsoever at Goodison Park, and the club ultimately ended the season with a different manager. Marco Silva was under fire after a string of terrible results as well as performances, consequently losing his job and being replaced by multiple-time UCL winner Carlo Ancelotti.

With Everton scoring their penalty, Newcastle remain the only team in the Premier League this season not to score from the penalty spot. pic.twitter.com/b525ZiPIPZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 1, 2020

While the Italian legend has done a commendable job in Merseyside, his valiant efforts weren't enough to push Everton into the top half, finishing 12th with 49 points. With a veteran name like Ancelotti at the helm, Everton could potentially strengthen in the summer as well.

