Premier League 2019/20: Individual stat leaders of the season

After loads of speculation due to COVID-19, the Premier League 2019-20 season came to an end in the fourth week of July. The English-top flight, led by Jurgen Klopp's unstoppable Liverpool side, was filled with dramatic subplots — the race for UEFA Champions League spots, the battle for survival, and several others.

Despite the unprecedented circumstances that plagued the season, several players stood up to the occasion to deliver for their clubs. The players and coaching staff alike worked tirelessly to see out the campaign with a compressed schedule, playing a game roughly every three days.

Jamie Vardy made history after becoming the oldest player to win the Golden Boot in the Premier League era as the Englishman scored 23 goals in 35 games. At the other end of the pitch, Ederson Moraes made up on lost ground after a poor start to the season to beat Nick Pope to the Golden Glove award. He helped Manchester City keep 16 clean sheets, one more than Burnley's England international.

33 - At 33 years of age, Jamie Vardy has become the oldest player the win the Premier League golden boot. Eternal. pic.twitter.com/CKpAbiusWq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

The Brazilian's teammate, Kevin De Bruyne, was arguably the best individual player in the league and was awarded the Playmaker Award for the season. The imperious Belgian racked up a joint-highest Premier League tally of 20 assists along with 13 goals.

Although there might not be awards for other individual stat-leaders, it's always fascinating to see the chart-toppers for various actions all over the pitch. Here, we take a look at players with the most shots, saves, and various other statistics.

Most Shots: Mohamed Salah | 132

Mohamed Salah enjoyed a successful season with the Reds

Liverpool's talismanic winger Mo Salah has had another impressive season in the English top-flight. The record-breaking Egyptian has scored 19 goals along with ten assists in the Premier League this season en-route an emphatic title win, their first in three decades.

Salah has been a crucial figure for Liverpool since his arrival, and has already surpassed 100 direct league goal contributions in a Liverpool shirt. He even won the Golden Boot in his first two seasons with the Reds, but surrendered it to Leicester City's Jamie Vardy in 2019/20.

100 - Mo Salah has reached 100 goal involvements for @LFC in the @premierleague (73 goals, 27 assists in 104 apps), becoming just the fourth player to do so for the Reds after Steven Gerrard (212), Robbie Fowler (158) and Michael Own (148). Century. pic.twitter.com/MmXjvn3l8F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 8, 2020

The left-footed forward has attempted the most number of shots in the Premier League this season with 132 in 34 games.

Highest Pass Accuracy: Rodri | 92.9%

Rodri has had an impressive debut campaign at the Etihad

Rodri underwent a seamless transition from LaLiga Santander into the heart of Manchester City's midfield. The Spaniard was courted by Pep Guardiola to be the successor of club legend Fernandinho, and Rodri has had an impressive debut season.

Rodri has done commendably well as the lone defensive midfielder to allow the likes of De Bruyne and his other creative teammates to express themselves. He's been a reliable figure defensively as well, shutting out opposition attacks and recycling possession efficiently in the middle.

178/188 - Rodri attempted 188 passes tonight versus West Ham, completing 178 of them - both are Premier League records since detailed collection began in 2003-04. The entire West Ham team completed 169 passes. Orchestrator. pic.twitter.com/3VL1fCpaLN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 19, 2020

He's played a metronomic role for Guardiola, effortlessly switching play and controlling proceedings from midfield. The towering Spaniard, rather unsurprisingly, recorded the highest passing accuracy of anyone in the league, standing at 92.9% across 35 games.

Most Key Passes: Kevin De Bruyne | 136

De Bruyne has been the best player in the 2019/20 league season

Kevin De Bruyne has had a simply sensational season for the Cityzens this year. The breathtaking Belgian has been at the heart of Manchester City's attacking prowess, with the side having breached the 100-goal barrier under Pep Guardiola once again.

De Bruyne was on the brink of creating history as he looked all set to break Thierry Henry's longstanding record of 20 Premier League assists, but had to settle for levelling the Frenchman's tally. He eventually ended the campaign with 13 goals and 20 assists to his name.

3 - Kevin De Bruyne is the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns. Genius. #SHUMNC pic.twitter.com/yMrOqpLsRW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

The Manchester City wizard also played the most key passes in the league during 2019/20, racking up 136 of them.

