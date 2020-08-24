Arsenal have entered the race to sign Malang Sarr on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mail. The Frenchman is a target for Barcelona, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Atalanta, Torino and Fiorentina as well.

The Gunners have Pablo Mari and William Saliba while Gabriel Magalhães is reportedly on the verge of joining the club. Mikel Arteta also has David Luiz, Calum Chambers and Rob Holding in the squad to play at centre-back.

The Arsenal manager still wants to add more talent to his defence and wants to get Malang Sarr. The centre-back is available for free after he ran down his contract at Nice.

Patrick Vieira heaps praise on Malang Sarr

Current Nice manager, Patrick Vieira once heaped praise on Malang Sarr and said he had leadership qualities. Vieira told Sport365 last year:

“He has the personality of a leader. He answers simply and clearly. My role, with my staff, is to continue to make it progress and to exchange with him so that he knows what the very high level is. We’ve seen it in the last few games, today Malang is better than it has been.”

Barcelona and Chelsea keen on signing Malang Sarr

Chelsea and Barcelona are also looking to bolster their defence this summer. The two sides are in talks with Malang Sarr and have put offers on his table.

The Blues are reportedly the front-runners for him right now but they are looking to sign him and loan him out this season. The west London giants are also looking to get Thiago Silva on a free transfer, and that move is expected to be made official this week.

Despite that, they are looking to sign Sarr as he can be the long-term replacement for Antonio Rudiger in the starting XI. Frank Lampard is desperate to stop the leakage of goals as his side had the worst defence in the top 4 last season.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's move for Sarr is in the balance right now after Eric Abidal resigned as the club's director of football. He was the one keen on bringing the defender to Camp Nou.