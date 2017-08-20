Reports: Arsenal keen on signing Chelsea flop

Is he a good alternative to Thomas Lemar?

by Harsh Biyani 20 Aug 2017

Wenger is keen on bringing Cuadrado to England

What's the news?

Arsene Wenger has grown frustrated with Thomas Lemar's negotiation making no progress, therefore, the Frenchman has now turned his attention to Juventus's Juan Cuadrado as a possible alternative.

The Sun believes that Wenger is ready to bring back Cuadrado to the Premier League despite the player having a dismal time when he played for Chelsea.

In case you didn't know...

Juan Cuadrado moved to Turin on a two-year loan deal after spending 6 months at Stamford Bridge. His deal was only made permanent this May and supposedly, Juventus are ready to offload the Colombian if a right offer is placed.

Cuadrado has a contract with Juventus till 2020 and is worth around £25m - almost half of what Monaco are asking for Lemar.

The heart of the matter

Wenger's number one target has always been Thomas Lemar but Monaco are reluctant to sell after losing out too many players.

However, Wenger won't find it easy as he faces competition from Roma and Inter Milan for Cuadrado. Roma have turned their attention towards the Colombian after they failed to land Riyad Mahrez.

Though earlier this summer Cuadrado's agent, Alessandro Lucci, made it clear that neither the Columbian wants to leave nor does Juventus want to sell, he did acknowledge the fact that other clubs are interested in signing his agent. however, he added that no one had contacted him or the club to initiate a negotiation.

He also said that regarding the future of his agent, he is the only one to talk to. And that no other club or agent can talk with his client without consulting him first.

Video

Author's take

It is yet to be seen whether the 29-year old fancies a move back to the Premier League or not. With a number of offers available in Italy, Wenger is going to have a tough time trying to get him.

Wenger may end up losing out on both Lemar and Cuadrado if he doesn't act fast. If Cuadrado does decide to move to England, he will have to forget about the disastrous time he had at Stamford Bridge and make a fresh start with the Gunners.