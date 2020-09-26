Reports: Arsenal make €35m offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar

According to multiple reports, Arsenal have made a €35 million offer for Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Frenchman all summer and have reportedly submitted a bid to Lyon for his services. It is rumoured that Lyon's asking price for Aouar is €55 million.

Arsenal have gotten off to an impressive start this season, with a 3-0 away victory at Fulham and a 2-1 home win against West Ham. The north London giants won two trophies before the start of the new Premier League campaign, the FA Cup and the Community Shield, which have been a source of optimism for the fans.

The Gunners have also used their summer transfer window wisely, spending only €40 million but securing the services of a number of players including Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos. They signed Willian and Cedric Soares on free transfers, and Dani Ceballos was brought on a season-long loan deal.

Arsenal have the likes of Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Mohamed Elneny, Matteo Guendouzi and Mesut Ozil in their midfield ranks but somehow still seem short of options.

Granit Xhaka has been inconsistent time for the Emirates outfit, to say the least, and the club have reportedly transfer-listed the other midfielders, barring Ceballos, in a bid to raise funds to sign a top-quality midfielder.

Arsenal looking to make one last signing this summer in the form of Houssem Aouar

Arsenal have raised funds from the sale of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who joined Aston Villa for a reported £20 million last week. Meanwhile, Lucas Torreira has been linked with a £22-million switch to Italian side Torino. The sale of Lucas Torreira will help the Gunners match Lyon's high valuation of Houssem Aouar.

Houssem Aouar has all the qualities to become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and could be the last piece of the puzzle that Mikel Arteta is desperate to find in order to lead his Arsenal revolution.

Houssem Aouar made his debut for Lyon at the age of 19 in 2017 and has gone on to make 99 Ligue 1 appearances for the club. He led Lyon to the semi-finals of the 2019-20 Champions League, where they lost to eventual Champions, Bayern Munich.

Arsenal have reportedly made a €35 million offer for Houssem Aouar, which is well below Lyon's valuation of their star player. The Gunners will certainly need to improve their offer to land Aouar, with the player also being chased by the likes of Barcelona and Juventus.

Arsenal may be able to make a better offer if they manage to sell the likes of Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi. However, with less than 10 days to go in the summer transfer window, Arsenal have very little time to improve their bid to sign Houssem Aouar.