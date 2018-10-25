×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Reports: Arsenal monitoring Ajax star as a long-term left-back solution

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
Rumors
444   //    25 Oct 2018, 12:05 IST

Tagliafico could be heading to the Emirates
Tagliafico could be heading to the Emirates

What's the story?

According to Mirror, the Gunners are planning to find a permanent solution to the ongoing left-back situation at the Emirates. With the likes of Sead Kolasinac and Nacho Monreal being injured, problems could be getting worse for the gunners as most of their players are injured. In such circumstances, Unai Emery has found a player who can be a 'fix' to all the turmoil that the full-backs are having.

Ajax and Argentina star, Nicolas Tagliafico has been on the radar of Unai Emery and reports suggest that he could be moving to the Emirates.

In case you didn't know...

Tagliafico was one of the main players in the starting 11 of the Argentine football team at the world cup and he did attract a lot of attention from the likes of Borussia Dortmund and AS Monaco. An extremely skilled player, he can be an extremely important inclusion for Emery.

In addition, Stephane Lichsteiner has taken the mantle of the left-back position, but cannot be relied upon as a long-term solution.

The heart of the matter

Despite having an exceptional league run, Arsenal faces a lot of injury problems in every position. Unai Emery's style of play involves his fullbacks, and his left-back situation needs to be fixed. Tagliafico is the man to go for, as the reports have suggested.

Rumor probability: 7/10

There is no denying that this particular position lies in jeopardy and that the Gunners do require someone who can save the day, hence the Argentine has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

But given the fact that there are more accomplished left-backs who fare way better than he can change Emery's choice. According to the Mirror, though, it looks like the deal could actually be taking place, as at this moment, Arsenal don't seem to have much choice.

Video

What's next?

Arsenal has a long Europa League campaign, and their ongoing run in the Premier League can save them a spot in the top 4. With the January transfer window being the next station, Emery can grab a few signatures

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Ajax Football Mesut Ozil Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Football Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News
Ninad Singh
ANALYST
7 teammates who hated each other
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
10 players who always win their country's Footballer of...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
Reports: Tottenham Hotspur looking to sign Barcelona...
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
How Ajax could have lined up if they hadn’t sold their...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona planning a January swoop for a €40M...
RELATED STORY
Sons of 5 famous footballers hoping to make it big
RELATED STORY
Top Ten Best Football Teams of All Time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us