Reports: Arsenal offered €88m to let Alexis Sanchez leave

The Gunners may be finally tempted into selling their Chilean star

Arsenal superstar Alexis Sanchez has remained tight-lipped over his future

What's the story?

Paris Saint-Germain are all set to spend big yet again, as the Ligue 1 giants are preparing a stunning €88m bid to tempt Arsenal into selling Alexis Sanchez, according to a report in British news outlet, The Independent. The Chilean superstar is reportedly keen on joining Manchester City and Pep Guardiola this summer, but Arsenal have held firm in their insistence that Alexis will not leave, with Arsene Wenger confirming as much. PSG hope that an inflated price for a player in the final year of his contract will ensure that the Gunners let Sanchez leave.

Previously

Sanchez has remained steadfast in his refusal to not talk about his future this summer, which set alarm bells ringing as the Arsenal board viewed it as his head being turned. The Chilean was offered wages of £250,000 a week in Arsenal's improved contract offer, but Alexis has reportedly made it clear to the Gunners' hierarchy that he sees no future at the club.

The heart of the matter

When quizzed about the superstar's future in Arsenal's pre-season tour of China, manager Arsene Wenger said, "The decision has been made and we will stick to that. The decision is not to sell." Alexis had reportedly resigned himself to staying and seeing out his contract, but the Chilean's farewell-esque behavior at the end of the FA Community Shield win over Chelsea set tongues wagging.

However, PSG are optimistic that they can tempt Arsenal into selling this summer, since the Chilean will not move to a Premier League rival and the Gunners will make a >200% profit on the €42.5 million they paid Barcelona for Sanchez. The Parisians are desperate to sign Alexis, as Neymar and Dani Alves have reportedly asked the Ligue 1 club's hierarchy to sign the Chilean star.

The report also claims that PSG will offer £400,000 a week as a wage to tempt Alexis into moving, since the Chilean personally prefers a move to work under Pep Guardiola again, at Manchester City.

Author's Take:

€88 million for a player in the final year of his contract would be great business for a financially prudent club such as Arsenal, and the Gunners could then reinvest the fee towards signing a replacement like AS Monaco's Thomas Lemar. However, Arsene Wenger is in perhaps the final two years of his spell at the club, and may prioritize sporting success over monetary gain, which would mean that Alexis stays with the club.