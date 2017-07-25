Reports: Arsenal offered star PSG duo in exchange for Alexis Sanchez

Both sides could benefit from such a deal.

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 25 Jul 2017, 10:57 IST

Wenger needs to make a decision soon

What's the story?

Arsenal's biggest problem since the beginning of this transfer window has been the future of star forward Alexis Sanchez.

Although initially linked with Manchester City, it now looks increasingly likely that the Chilean might find himself moving to Paris instead, with Paris Saint-Germain expressing a strong desire to sign the forward who will be entering his final contracted year with the Gunners.

The inability to play Champions League football with Arsenal might effectively drive him to Paris, with Unai Emery looking to add strength to his squad before the new season commences. Reports in the Express suggest that the French side are offering winger Lucas Moura and central defender Blaise Matuidi to Arsenal in exchange for Sanchez.

In case you didn't know...

Uncertain times for Alexis Sanchez

The Chilean has been linked with a move away from the Emirates with rumours tying him to multiple clubs. His final destination initially looked to be Manchester City with Pep Guardiola expressing his fondness for the forward. However, Arsene Wenger's reluctance to sell his best player to a direct rival has edged Manchester City out of the race, making Paris Saint-Germain the number 1 contender for the Chilean's signature.

Arsenal's 5th-placed finish last season means that they will compete in the UEFA Europa League instead of the Champions League. Earlier this month, Sanchez publicly stated that he wanted to play in Europe's top competition, thus sparking rumours of his departure. Further fuel has been added to the fire, with Sanchez seemingly disinterested in signing a new contract at the Emirates.

The heart of the matter

Will Lucas and Matuidi play in England next season?

Paris Saint-Germain intend on becoming a European superpower and now have the funds to achieve their goal. After losing out on the Ligue 1 title last season to Monaco, Unai Emery is visibly inclined towards signing a marquee player, with Neymar and Sanchez in his sights. While a deal for Neymar might be out of the question, one for Sanchez is comparatively realistic.

Also read: Reports: Arsenal and Liverpool interested in signing Premier League superstar

The French side are reportedly willing to offer Arsenal two of their prominent players in exchange for Sanchez, with Lucas and Matuidi set to travel the other way. Since his arrival in 2012, 24-year-old Lucas has failed to reach the heights expected of him at Paris, while many believe that Matuidi is past his prime at the age of 30 and destined to fade soon. Under the circumstances, the French side would be keen on offloading both players. PSG are bound to lose Matuidi once he reaches the end of his contract next year, and manager Emery would be keen to use him as a bargaining chip in exchange for Sanchez.

Video:

Author's take

While Sanchez has been in sublime form, the same cannot be said about Lucas and Matuidi, regardless of their quality. If this deal does go through, Paris Saint-Germain will come out a much stronger side while Arsenal will have more options at their disposal, as both sides would hope for a better season than their last.