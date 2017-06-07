Reports: Arsenal planning a swoop for €50 million rated Real Madrid winger

It is highly unlikely that Real would let this gem of a player walk out of the Bernabeu easily.

Wenger seems to have identified his targets for the summer





What’s the story?

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio according to the Daily Star. The 21-year-old has been identified as a prime target by Arsene Wenger after a recent bid for Kylian Mbappe was reportedly turned down by Monaco.

Asensio is estimated to be valued around €40 million but Real will not let him go for anything less than €50 million, given the fact that he has age on his side.

In case you didn’t know...

Asensio had a breakthrough year with Real Madrid

Asensio is on contract with his current club till 2022 and it could force the club to hold out for more money, especially after he played a decent role in Los Blancos’ domestic as well as European success.

The youngster made 38 appearances for the club in all competitions and also racked up almost 2000 minutes of playing time which is more than Alvaro Morata, who is a key target for Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

He also scored 10 goals across all competitions, including one in Real’s 4-1 triumph over Juventus in the final of the Champions League. With uncertainty looming around Morata’s future with Spanish giants, Asensio has been pipped as Real’s answer to the problems that could arise in the attacking department.

Also Read: 5 players who can help Arsenal win the Europa League next year

The heart of the matter

Arsenal have been in the market to find a proven goalscorer for quite some time now and Asensio looks like he fits the bill perfectly. Add that to Wenger’s relatively large transfer kitty this summer, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they manage to lure him for a move to the Emirates.

Real igniting their interest in Mbappe could also mean that they would want to clear up some space for the incoming Frenchman who has taken Europe by storm this season.

Video

Author’s take

Even though the deal is far from done, Asensio could prove to be a vital signing for Arsenal, considering the fact that Wenger likes working with young players and he could possibly go on to emulate some of the top names to have led the Gunners’ attack over the years.

It is highly unlikely that Real would let this gem of a player walk out of the Bernabeu that easily but a deal with a buy-back clause (like the one in which Morata moved to Juventus) can also be considered as a probability.

Also Read: Why Riyad Mahrez to Arsenal would be the right fit