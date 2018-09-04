Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Arsenal plotting surprise January move for former Chelsea star

Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
1.83K   //    04 Sep 2018, 14:51 IST
Arsenal v West Ham United - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal may have had a fine transfer window this summer but bringing in new players merely can't guarantee success as they would have found out in the defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

Although they won the next two games to salvage some hope, the left-back position remains a problem area for new boss Unai Emery.

Kickoff claims that the Spaniard is not yet convinced by Nacho Monreal and wants to sign former Chelsea and current Atletico Madrid star Filipe Luis when the transfer window reopens in January.

In case you didn't know...

Marred by injuries, Luis had a fairly short LaLiga campaign last term, with just 20 appearances to his name, but the experienced full-back still managed to have a positive impact upon his team’s results.

The Brazillian, who was recently the subject of interest from PSG, has spent a year in English football, playing for Arsenal's city rivals Chelsea back in 2014/15.

The heart of the matter

An injury to first choice left-back Sead Kolasinac has seen Nacho Monreal get the nod for the last three games for the Gunners but the Spanish international has been anything but convincing so far.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed then Emery is looking to bring in some experience at the back in the form of Filipe Luis in the next transfer window.

The 33-year-old Luis' current contract is set to expire next summer, meaning Arsenal don't have to break the bank to acquire his services.

Rumour rating: 4/10

The January transfer window is still four months away and a lot can happen over this period. We're also unsure of the credibility of the source.

Video:

What's next?

Although Luis endured an unhappy spell at Chelsea, his experience of playing in England means he could easily adjust to life at the North London club, should the deal come through in January.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Atletico Madrid Football Nacho Monreal Filipe Luis EPL Transfer News Arsenal Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Nilalohit Mishra
ANALYST
Arsenal transfer news: €25 million-rated signing to be...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Diego Simeone can win the league title for...
RELATED STORY
5 star footballers who were rejected as youngsters
RELATED STORY
Report: Chelsea Star on Atletico Madrid's Radar
RELATED STORY
7 attributes of an ideal centre-back
RELATED STORY
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer News: Juventus Star rejects Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
Footballers and their adorable childhood pictures – Part 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us