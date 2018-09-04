Reports: Arsenal plotting surprise January move for former Chelsea star

What's the story?

Arsenal may have had a fine transfer window this summer but bringing in new players merely can't guarantee success as they would have found out in the defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

Although they won the next two games to salvage some hope, the left-back position remains a problem area for new boss Unai Emery.

Kickoff claims that the Spaniard is not yet convinced by Nacho Monreal and wants to sign former Chelsea and current Atletico Madrid star Filipe Luis when the transfer window reopens in January.

In case you didn't know...

Marred by injuries, Luis had a fairly short LaLiga campaign last term, with just 20 appearances to his name, but the experienced full-back still managed to have a positive impact upon his team’s results.

The Brazillian, who was recently the subject of interest from PSG, has spent a year in English football, playing for Arsenal's city rivals Chelsea back in 2014/15.

The heart of the matter

An injury to first choice left-back Sead Kolasinac has seen Nacho Monreal get the nod for the last three games for the Gunners but the Spanish international has been anything but convincing so far.

If the aforementioned report is to be believed then Emery is looking to bring in some experience at the back in the form of Filipe Luis in the next transfer window.

The 33-year-old Luis' current contract is set to expire next summer, meaning Arsenal don't have to break the bank to acquire his services.

Rumour rating: 4/10

The January transfer window is still four months away and a lot can happen over this period. We're also unsure of the credibility of the source.

Video:

What's next?

Although Luis endured an unhappy spell at Chelsea, his experience of playing in England means he could easily adjust to life at the North London club, should the deal come through in January.