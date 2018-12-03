×
Reports: Arsenal's Mesut Ozil targeted by Serie A giants

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
639   //    03 Dec 2018, 11:47 IST

Sporting CP v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Group E
Sporting CP v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League - Group E

What's the rumour?

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is reportedly a transfer target for Serie A outfit Inter Milan, who are looking to bring the German midfielder to Italy next year.

In case you didn't know...

The German playmaker moved away from Real Madrid to join Premier League outfit Arsenal in a £42.4m transfer in 2013.

The 30-year-old has since had a polarising stint at the North London club, having often been accused of being lackadaisical in big games. In recent weeks, Ozil has been left out of Unai Emery's squad because of the "physicality and intensity" required in the games.

Speaking of Ozil being dropped against Bournemouth, Emery told Sky Sports:

"We thought about how we could be better with a very demanding match with physicality and intensity and we decided [to not play him]."
"Also, today we played with three centre-backs, like some moments in the season we will work like this and it's another possibility for improvement, to find our best performance in the squad."

The heart of the matter

According to The Sun, Inter Milan are looking to sign the German midfielder, who comes with a hefty £350,000 fee per week, in a surprising transfer next summer.

The report says the Serie A outfit are one of the few clubs who can afford the entire package and are keen on getting his signature soon.

Ozil has recently penned down a new contract that will keep him at the Emirates till the summer of 2021.

Rumor rating: 5/10

While Ozil has been having a tumultuous time at Arsenal in recent weeks, it is best to take the report from The Sun with a pinch of salt.

Having said that, it does make sense for Arsenal to cut their losses with the German before the end of his contract and to bring in a younger player to join the under-transition Gunners squad.

At his best, Ozil still remains one of the most creative and experienced players in the squad and whether or not he stays will be determined a the end of the season.

Video

What's next?

Following a North London derby win, Arsenal returns to the top four and will be looking to keep up their unbeaten run in their game against Manchester United this week.

