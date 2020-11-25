Reports: Arsenal are scouting Juventus defender Merih Demiral

According to The Daily Star, Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Juventus defender Meirh Demiral. The report suggests that the Gunners are interested in signing the defender but are unlikely to do so because Andrea Pirlo's side are keen to keep the center-back at the Old Lady.

Merih Demiral joined Juventus from Sassuolo in a deal worth €18 million in the summer of 2019. The Turkish defender put together a string of impressive performances at the start of his Juventus career. However, he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January of 2020, which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Demiral has broken into the Juventus side once more this season, featuring regularly in Andrea Pirlo's starting XI. The 22-year-old has started and finished Juventus' last five Serie A matches and has become a key member of the squad.

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Merih Demiral although Juventus are unwilling to let go of their star defender

Demiral's performances for Juventus last season attracted attention from the likes of Everton, Wolves, and Leicester City in the summer. Calciomercato claim that Juventus rate the Turkish star at around £34 million.

The latest reports suggest that Arsenal have been taking a closer look at Demiral, sending scouts to watch the player in action for the Serie A champions. Arsenal are reportedly desperate to sign a top-quality defender in January or next summer, despite shelling out €30 million to sign Gabriel Magalhaes this year.

Arsenal have made an inconsistent start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, after showing signs of promise in the preseason. The Gunners beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield, and were impressive against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta's side currently sit in 12th place in the Premier League, having lost four of their nine opening games. Arsenal's defense has come in for much criticism in recent weeks, which has led Arteta to believe that he needs to sign another top-quality center-half.

Arsenal have identified Merih Demiral as the potential signing that could help fix their defensive woes but will face stiff opposition from the Italian giants.

Juventus are reportedly keen on keeping Demiral at the club and are unlikely to sanction any potential exit. Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo and the club's hierarchy believe that Demiral is a player for the future. The club view him as an ideal replacement for veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, who turns 37 next year.