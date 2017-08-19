Reports: Arsenal strong contenders to sign PSG star

Wenger will want to sign the player immediately

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 19 Aug 2017, 13:41 IST

Arsene Wenger will hope to end the transfer window with a flourish

What's the story?

The arrival of Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record transfer fee is bound to force the Ligue 1 side to offload a few of their players in a bid to comply with Financial Fair play regulations.

PSG have reportedly also told Julian Draxler that he is no longer required in Paris and is free to leave before the transfer window ends.

Reports from Fox Sports suggest that Arsenal are strong contenders to sign the German, who is set to cost upto £40 million, amid Liverpool links.

In case you didn't know...

Julian Draxler arrived in Paris merely 8 months ago, but has failed to cement a permanent spot in the PSG side. The recruitment of Neymar will push the German further down Unai Emery's pecking order, prompting the club and the player to consider a move elsewhere.

PSG are believed to have transfer listed the 23-year old, who only made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Parc des Princes outfit, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona allegedly interested in signing the versatile midfielder.

Blaise Matuidi has already been shown the door this summer, with the Frenchman completing a move to Italian side Juventus.

The heart of the matter

Arsene Wenger is known to be extremely fond of Draxler and has been linked with the 23-year old for years now, and had unsuccessfully tried to sign the German before he moved to Wolfsburg.

Draxler led Germany to their Confederations Cup win and has been given an extended break by PSG. However, reports indicate that Draxler might not have a spot to return to and could instead be on his way to the English Premier League before the transfer window closes later this month.

After failing to sign the versatile midfielder years ago, Arsenal are touted to renew their interest in Draxler, should he be available. Despite bookies crowning Liverpool as top contenders, many believe that Wenger could go all guns blazing in an attempt to finally lure the German to the Emirates instead.

Alexis Sanchez's reluctance to sign a new contract could see the Chilean depart the North London club, accentuating Arsenal's need for Draxler, who is capable of wreaking havoc down the wings - much like Sanchez does.

Video:

Author's Take

Julian Draxler's confidence will know no bounds after leading his country to the Confederations Cup victory. The 23-year old is an extremely promising prospect and could become a formidable force under the right guidance.

The German is capable of playing on the wings, as well as in the capacity of an attacking midfielder.

Meanwhile, Arsenal face an uphill challenge that will see them try and break back into the top 4 of the English Premier League and subsequently, back into the UEFA Champions League.

With a number of players entering their last contracted season and refusing to sign extensions, Wenger will be desperate to secure replacements as soon as possible and Draxler could be a one-stop solution for all of the Gunners' woes