Reports: Arsenal target Vinicius Junior open to leaving Real Madrid

Arsenal target Vinicius Junior is reportedly looking to leave Real Madrid after getting frustrated due to lack of playing time.

According to Defensa Central, Vinicius could leave Real Madrid after falling down the pecking order. Manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly unhappy with his fluctuating performances as well.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018 for an eye-watering fee of £40.5 million. The 20-year old has made 90 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring 12 goals.

However, he has not been a constant fixture for Real Madrid recently, with the likes of Lucas Vazquez, Marco Asensio and Eden Hazard all preferred ahead of him.

Arsenal have been linked with the Brazil international for some time, and could now make a move for him.

Arsenal are considering a loan deal for Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior - according to the Daily Star 😳 pic.twitter.com/U7VF2pmeje — Goal (@goal) December 23, 2020

Arsenal have struggled on the attacking front this season, with star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unable to replicate his performances from past seasons. Willian and Nicolas Pepe have failed to perform up to the mark as well. And it's youngster Bukayo Saka, along with help from Alexandre Lacazette, who has carried Arsenal's attack so far.

The potential arrival of Vinicius would offer pace and provide a much-needed boost to the Arsenal attack.

Real Madrid have already sent Dani Ceballos to Arsenal

Real Madrid already have one of their players at Arsenal. Los Blancos sent midfielder Dani Ceballos on a year-long loan last season. and Arsenal have had that loan extended for this season as well.

A loan deal for Vinicius would make sense for both Real Madrid and Arsenal. However, it remains to be seen whether the forward wants to move to England or not.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with multiple attacking midfielders of late; there is a general acceptance that the club needs to invest in that position. Inter Milan's Christian Eriksen and Real Madrid's Isco have been suggested as potential targets.

However, the Gunners are said to be interested in Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia, who has been the best player in the Championship this season.

Buendia, who spent some time at the Real Madrid youth academy, is seen as the ideal player for Arsenal.

It is unlikely that Norwich City let go of their star player for cheap, given that they are at the top of the league table and have a good chance of getting promoted.

🥇 Emiliano Buendia averages 3.3 key passes per game in the league this season - the most in the Championship



😬 Of Arsenal players to have made at least five Premier League appearances this season, Kieran Tierney averages the most (1.3 key passes pg) pic.twitter.com/PpFN25z6gx — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 4, 2021

