Reports: Arsenal to submit bid for Juventus star

Arsene Wenger really wants this player

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 07 Aug 2017, 11:51 IST

Arsenal are desperate to sign the defender

Arsenal F.C. have had a a relatively hushed summer transfer window. The Arsene Wenger-led side have only made 2 purchases this window - Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon and Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer from Schalke.

The English giants will hope to add more feathers to their cap before the culmination of the window and are reportedly keen on recruiting Juventus centre back - Daniele Rugani, according to the Daily Star.

Arsenal boast a formidable attack propped up by the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Özil and new recruit Alexandre Lacazette. On the other hand, their defense is far from ideal, having exposed vulnerabilities repeatedly.

With Per Mertesacker ready to retire at the end of the season and Calum Chambers expected to depart the Emirates shortly, Arsenal are expected to shift their attention from their attacking targets and focus on hiring a defender.

Reports claim that Arsenal had submitted 2 bids last summer for the 23-year old defender, only to get rejected on both occasions.

The Gunners are desperate to resuscitate their chances of winning the English Premier League after finishing in 5th place in the league last season. Wenger has publicly stated that he will prioritise the league over the UEFA Europa League.

The last season was one of the worst seasons Arsenal have witnessed in recent times, and the North London club will hope to excel this year in a bid to restore parity. The club has acknowledged that they will require new signings if they are to mount any sort of challenge.

Wenger is understood to be very impressed with Daniele Rugani and is inclined to make the deal happen this time around. The defender moved to Juventus 2 seasons ago,from Empoli, and has made 41 appearances for the Bianconeri.

Juventus, having already rejected two bids for the defender just 12 months ago, are believed to be playing hardball with Arsenal, and are likely to shoot down any forthcoming approaches for their defender. This is despite reports stating that Wenger is likely to submit a formal bid in coming weeks.

Arsenal are growing increasingly frustrated in their seemingly futile pursuit of Monaco's Thomas Lemar and the retention of star talisman, Alexis Sanchez. The club is expected to sign at least a player or two in the coming weeks in a bid to pacify their devout fans.

23-year old Rugani is blessed with a calm head and pin-point passing ability. Having displayed abundant promise, the defender could transition into an impenetrable bulwark under the right guidance.

The Italian could be a perfect fit at the Emirates, capable of ending their incessant defensive woes.