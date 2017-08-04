Reports: Arsenal willing to let superstar leave in exchange for Thomas Lemar

Will the saga finally culminate?

by Aakanksh Sanketh Rumours 04 Aug 2017, 15:03 IST

Arsenal could lose one of their biggest players

What's the story?

Refusal to pen new deals with current clubs seems to be the trend this summer window, with several prominent footballers choosing not to renew their contracts. Arsenal too, have their own 'contract rebel' in the form of Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean has categorically told Arsenal authorities that he would like to move away from the Emirates. Having been extensively linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester City, reports suggest that the ebullient striker is now being linked with a move to France, with Monaco said to be interested as they ready a bid in the range of £45 million.

As reported by the Daily Star via The Sun, Monaco are keen on arriving at a deal with Arsenal, which will see Sanchez move to France and could potentially see Thomas Lemar going the other way.

In case you didn't know...

Alexis Sanchez only has 12 months left on his contract and was very close to completing a move to Manchester City at one point, until Arsene Wenger intervened and dismissed speculation by stating that the striker would rather be allowed to walk for free next season than be sold to another Premier League team.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 champions Monaco have been subject to multiple raids, with other European teams whisking away top talents like Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy, leaving gaping holes in the champion side.

The heart of the matter

Monaco will be wary of the forthcoming final weeks of the transfer window, with teen sensation - Kylian Mbappe said to be on the verge of abandoning the French side in favour of either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Thomas Lemar has been incessantly linked with Arsenal, prompting Monaco to pursue Alexis Sanchez as a makeweight. Monaco seem to be resigned to Lemar's departure but do not intend to walk away from the deal empty handed.

Despite repeatedly claiming that Sanchez will stay at Arsenal, the club's hierarchy would consider doing business with Monaco, should they agree to include Thomas Lemar as a part of the deal.

Alexis Sanchez, who scored 30 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for the Gunners last season, is said to be growing increasingly frustrated about Champions League football, or lack thereof, at Arsenal and is even willing to take a pay cut as he eyes a move elsewhere.

Author's Take

Arsenal have shown steep inclination towards signing Monaco's Thomas Lemar throughout the window. With Sanchez's situation causing headaches in the Arsenal camp, the Gunners could very well offload the Chilean in favour of Thomas Lemar.

Will Arsene Wenger successfully kill 2 birds with 1 stone? Only time will tell.