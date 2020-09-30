Reports: Arsenal working on Lucas Torreira, Sead Kolasinac exits ahead of transfer deadline

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are working on the exits of midfielder Lucas Torreira as well as Sead Kolasinac ahead of the October 5th transfer deadline, as per reports.

The pair have been linked with exits for well over a year now, and the speculation regarding their departures appears to be gathering momentum. Arteta is keen to oversee a revamp of the squad, and has already sanctioned the departure of Emi Martinez and the free transfer of Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer.

If reports are to be believed, there could be further ins and outs at the Emirates Stadium in the coming week.

Arsenal insist on permanent deals for Torreira and Kolasinac

Kolasinac in action for Arsenal

As per reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are keen on permanent exits of both Torreira and Kolasinac in the coming days.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is set to depart to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth up to €11m excluding add-ons. Romano reports that the transfer will be completed over the next 48 hours.

Atletico Madrid, who are keen signing Lucas Torreira, have asked the Gunners for the possibility of a loan deal for the midfielder, and are still negotiating for him. A meeting between the Uruguayan international's intermediaries and Atletico Madrid scheduled tomorrow, as per the report.

The deal for Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen will be completed on next 48 hours. €11m + add ons to Arsenal, confirmed.#AFC want a permanent deal also for Lucas Torreira to Atlético Madrid. Meeting tomorrow too between intermediary and Atléti. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #Atleti https://t.co/BF9QHdbP4Q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

Advertisement

Arsenal have also strongly been linked with a move for Los Rojiblancos midfielder Thomas Partey, but there has been 'quiet' in recent weeks. It was reported earlier that the Ghanian star has a €50m release clause in his contract, but Atleti expect the midfielder to remain at the club this summer.

Elsewhere, it has been reported that Houssem Aouar remains the Gunners' priority target this summer despite Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas' public statements regarding the deal.

The 71-year-old believes that Aouar will stay at the club as Arsenal are not in a position to afford Les Gones' prized asset.

7 - Houssem Aouar 🇫🇷 has delivered 7 assists in the Champions League since 2018/19, more than any other central midfielder. France. 🐓 pic.twitter.com/HtPQSXXY59 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 27, 2020

Speaking on Arsenal's approach for Aouar, Aulas explained;

"There was a timid offer [from Arsenal]. We felt like either they didn't consider the fact that this is a player [Houssem Aouar] in the French national team. So it was not an offer that was even susceptible to making us consider a sale."

When the reporter asked Aulas if the club are looking for a fee of '€40m or €50m', the Lyon president replied,

"It is certainly more than the first number that you mentioned."

Lyon have fuelled speculation of Aouar's departure after reportedly completing the signing of Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan.

Also read: 'Football has changed' - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflects upon lack of pre-season, handball rule, and more