Reports: AS Monaco forward offers himself to Real Madrid as Ronaldo replacement

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Rumors
79   //    21 Nov 2018, 08:47 IST

Real Madrid are still on the hunt for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid are still on the hunt for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo

What’s the rumour?

Real Madrid are looking to fill the goalscoring void that Cristiano Ronaldo has left. With the January transfer window not far away, reports are now suggesting that Radamel Falcao is bent on making a move to the Bernabeu.

In case you didn’t know…

The European champions have struggled this season without the Portuguese goal machine, who joined Juventus in the summer.

Although results have improved under new manager Santiago Solari, the Spanish giants are still keen on finding a replacement for the departed Ronaldo.

The heart of the matter

Spanish tabloid Marca reports that Monaco striker Ramadel Falcao has offered himself to Madrid, with talks ongoing over a possible January move. The Colombia international has a year and a half left on his current contract, but it is believed that Monaco will allow him to leave if a suitable offer arrives.

Radamel Falcao could be heading to Real Madrid in January
Radamel Falcao could be heading to Real Madrid in January

Monaco has endured a torrid start to the season, having not won a single game this season. The Ligue 1 side currently sits in the relegation zone, with new manager Thierry Henry struggling to turn things around.

The report claims Monaco’s financial instability at the moment could allow for Madrid to take Falcao on loan in January with the view to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Rumour probability: 6/10

Marca is often reliable when it comes to news concerning Real Madrid. Falcao’s representative Jorge Mendes is believed to be seriously working on moving the player to a club that is free from economic problems, and Madrid is his preferred destination.

At 33, Falcao is a well-travelled footballer, having played in both Portugal and England. He is also not new to LaLiga, as he was once a player of Atletico Madrid.

The Colombian was part of the Atleti team that won the UEFA Europa League in 2012 and was subsequently named in that year’s 23-man shortlist for the Ballon d’Or. This move could actually happen in January because Madrid is in dire need of a proven scorer

What’s next?

For now, this is a developing story, which could best be treated as a rumour. But the fact still remains that Real Madrid are seriously in search of a replacement for the departed Ronaldo and may just consider Falcao as the ideal player fill those big boots.

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
