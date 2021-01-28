Athletic Bilbao interested in signing Chelsea defender - Reports 

Changes are expected at Chelsea after the arrival of new manager Thomas Tuchel and one player who could leave Stamford Bridge is current Blues skipper Cesar Azpilicueta.

According to Sport Witness, Athletic Bilbao are interested in the Spaniard and are preparing to bring him back to the La Liga in the coming summer. Azpilicueta is currently approaching the final year of his current contract with Chelsea and could be available for a bargain price at the end of the season.

The Spaniard rose through the ranks at Osasuna and with the senior side for three seasons before moving to the Ligue 1 in 2010 to join Marseille. Two years later, Azpilicueta was picked up by Chelsea and he has been with the Blues ever since.

The Spaniard already has 403 appearances for the London side and has won the Premier League twice, along with the FA Cup, the League Cup as well as the Europa League.

Azpilicueta has struggled to cement a place in the starting eleven in recent times. This is mostly due to former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard picking Reece James ahead of the Spaniard. This scenario is not expected to change after Tuchel's arrival at the club and Atletic Bilbao are ready to take advantage of the situation.

I’ll say this much. Through uncounted managers, Cesar Azpilicueta has never fussed, never rocked the boat, and continuous to give his all for Chelsea. Can’t ask for anything more from a pro and we are so lucky to have him. — Logan Big Eagle (@Logan_BigEagle) January 27, 2021

With the arrival of new manager Marcelino and the subsequent success in the Spanish Super Cup, the Basque side have stepped up their plans for next season. One of the names on their list of targets is the Chelsea player, who is warming up to the idea of returning to his home country.

The Chelsea skipper’s future is uncertain

Tuchel already has a job on his hands with Chelsea currently eighth in the Premier League table, 11 points behind Manchester City, who also have a game in hand. The German manager will be assessing his squad in the next few days and will take his time before deciding on Azpilicueta’s future.

As such, the La Liga side will have to be patient and bide their time. If a deal does materialize, Azpilicueta would be a stellar addition to the Athletic Bilbao squad, having already played 108 times in the La Liga. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will be willing to let one of their most experienced players leave the club.